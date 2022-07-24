Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor

|

In a relatively short opening match of Death Before Dishonor, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time. He got the pin with a powerbomb about sixteen minutes into the PPV.

In a surprising move, ROH booked the world title match to go on first. They said it was a coin toss between this and the tag match, but it’s a great way to show that tag wrestling matters in the Tonyverse.

Castagnoli celebrated with William Regal to chants of “Claudio” after the match. Now that’s how you open a PPV.

Here’s the rundown of the full Death Before Dishonor card:

Colt Cabana picked up the win in the first match of the Death Before Dishonor pre-show. Trustbusters defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad in the second match of the pre-show. In the third match of the pre-show, Brian Cage and Gates of Agony defeated Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Black Christian. In the final match of the pre-show, Willow Nightingale got the win over Allysin Kay.

The Death Before Dishonor main card features seven matches, six of them for a title. In the main event, FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes. Samoa Joe defends the ROH World TV Championship against Jay Lethal. Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Mercedes Martinez defends the ROH Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. The Righteous will defend the ROH Six Man Tag Championships against Dalton Castle and The Boys. And Rush will face Dragon Lee in a Battle of Brothers match.

