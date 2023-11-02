Cinderella, Princess Of Death in Zenescope January 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: january 2024, Solicits, zenescope

Zenescope is giving fairytale Princess Cinderella a far darker role in 2024, wielding the scythe of the Grim Reaper in January 2024 solicits.

Zenescope is giving fairytale Princess Cinderella a far darker role in 2024, wielding the scythe of the Grim Reaper, and taking over from Keres the Goddess of Death as part of Zenescope Entertainment’s January 2024 solicits and solicitations.

CINDERELLA PRINCESS OF DEATH CVR A CAIO CACAU

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231137

(W) Dave Franchini, Various (A) Various (CA) Caio Cacau

Spiraling from the borderline lunatic minds of Zenescope and their most loyal VIP fans, comes a story so crazy we needed a few extra blood-soaked pages to tell it!

In this oversized issue, find out what happens when Cinderella gets to play god, or more specifically …death! Taking over for Keres the Goddess of Death she thinks she can do a better job is now Cinderella Monroe Princess of Death!

Don’t miss this sword-to-scythe insane story, where the future of the world rests on the whims of a madwoman sending all who stand in her way-or just annoy her-to a farm really far away!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

CINDERELLA PRINCESS OF DEATH CVR B IGOR VITORINO

CINDERELLA PRINCESS OF DEATH CVR C CEDRIC POULAT

CINDERELLA PRINCESS OF DEATH CVR D IVAN TAO

GFT QUARTERLY 2023 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231134

OCT231135 – GFT QUARTERLY 2023 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR B RICHARD ORTIZ

OCT231136 – GFT QUARTERLY 2023 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR C IGNACIO NOE

(W) Dave Franchini, Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

The world of business is cutthroat, but even the holidays tend to offer a softer side to the C-Suite executives who keep the companies running and the economy booming. And this season of cheer is a special one, as a generous CEO has spared no expense in making sure their top workers are taken care of with the best gifts money can buy…from Krampus. Don’t miss this yuletide feast for the eyes as horror and cheer collide into one dangerously festive set of stories tied snuggly together like a present under the tree!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 0

GFT 2023 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR A REYES

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231141

OCT231142 – GFT 2023 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR B VITORINO

OCT231143 – GFT 2023 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR C J CARDYGRADE

OCT231144 – GFT 2023 HOLIDAY PINUP SPECIAL CVR D JOSH BURNS

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Alfredo Reyes

Just in time for the happiest time of the year comes the Grimm Fairy Tales 2023 Holiday Pinup Special!

Get ready to check out all of your favorite Grimm Universe heroines and villainesses, spreading some holiday cheer in their sultry winter outfits! Some of the industry’s top artists contribute gorgeous pin-ups of the Grimm Universe’s most popular female characters in this stunning collection.

Also includes a never before published Grimm Fairy Tales short story!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 0

WONDERLAND CHILD OF MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231145

OCT231146 – WONDERLAND CHILD OF MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR B ALLAN OTERO

OCT231147 – WONDERLAND CHILD OF MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR C IGOR LOMOV

OCT231148 – WONDERLAND CHILD OF MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR D DRAX GAL

(W) Raven Gregory (CA) Igor Vitorino

With her mother on the brink of death, Violet is left without many options, but a path does present itself through the treacherous maze which is the insanity of Wonderland. Violet and Calie have had their ups and downs in this demented world that has haunted their family over the years, but the secrets revealed in this story, and the choices made within, will alter all that we know about the realm of dreams. Everything must come to an end-what was born must die, and those rules even apply to denizens of Madness. Don’t miss the story that will change everything!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 0

GRIMM FAIRY TALES 2023 ANNUAL CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231149

OCT231150 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES 2023 ANNUAL CVR B FAJARDO

OCT231151 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES 2023 ANNUAL CVR C SONIA MATAS

OCT231152 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES 2023 ANNUAL CVR D GEEBO VIGONTE

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

The universe is on the edge of destruction-Baba Yaga and the Faceless Woman’s plan is coming to fruition-Skye Mathers and her allies are all that stand in the way of our world blinking out of existence-but somehow, something even more sinister is creeping through the chaos, and all who fall in its shadow may not survive! Don’t miss this climactic battle for all of reality in the ultimate finale to the Rise of Cthulhu saga of the Grimm Universe!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 0

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #79 CVR B JULIUS ABRERA

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231154

OCT231153 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #79 CVR A VITORINO

OCT231155 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #79 CVR C DERLIS SANTACRUZ

OCT231156 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #79 CVR D PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Julius Abrera

Picking up after the events of the Grimm Fairy Tales Annual, the residents of Arcane Acre must deal with their greatest loss yet, but will they be able to hold themselves-and the world- together as everything falls down around them? What lies ahead for the Grimm Universe is a new terror only dreamt of in the most depraved nightmares, and waking from this horrible reality might not be an option!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SRP: 0

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DECEMBER 2023 BRONZE EXC (NE

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT231157

OCT231158 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DECEMBER 2023 SILVER EXC (NE

OCT231159 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DECEMBER 2023 GOLD EXC

OCT231160 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DECEMBER 2023 PLATINUM EXC (

(CA) Ivan Tao

Bronze Level – Character = Sleeping Beauty

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 500- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!