Chrysalis Cell Emerges in Dragon Ball Super’s Exciting Resurgence

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has unveiled new Cell cards from its upcoming set, Wild Resurgence, showcasing the monster’s transformation.

Bandai has started releasing details about the upcoming expansion for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Initially, promotional materials hinted at a “Resurgence” theme, leading us to believe that the set would be named Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has been confirmed that the official title is Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This expansion is the fourth installment in the Zenkai Series and the 21st main series set of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We can confirm that the set will introduce a God Rare card for the first time since September 2022’s Dawn of the Z-Legends Bardock GDR. Some of the set’s focuses will include the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone featuring Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we are revealing more of the Green-colored cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.









Chrysalis refers to the transitional state of an insect. It is the hard skin that forms over Cell’s larval form as it transforms into its Imperfect form. Imperfect Cell is one of the most formidable monsters from Dragon Ball Z before evolving into Perfect Cell, the more traditional supervillain form. There is something terrifying about Imperfect Cell and the way it absorbed, moving like an insect with its horrifying voice. While Perfect Cell may be the most iconic, many of us remember Imperfect Cell with nostalgic horror.

