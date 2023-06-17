Chrome’s top video downloader extensions

In today’s digital age, we often find ourselves relying on video streaming services for our entertainment needs. However, there are times when having offline access to videos becomes necessary, whether it’s for a trip or to ensure the preservation of our favorite content. Fortunately, if you have Google Chrome installed on your desktop or laptop, there are several video downloader extensions available that can help you with this.

Before we dive into the options, it’s worth noting that every video downloader extension serves the same purpose. Therefore, we’ll only be recommending a select few, as the choices can be overwhelming. Furthermore, due to the legality concerns surrounding these extensions, they can come and go, making it important to choose reliable ones.

To save you the hassle, we’ve provided direct links to the recommended extensions instead of navigating the Chrome Web Store. It’s also worth mentioning that most video downloaders have similar names, creating confusion. With that said, let’s explore the top video downloader extensions for Chrome.

1. Video Downloader for Chrome: This extension supports popular websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Dailymotion, Vimeo, and Instagram. Once you’ve found a video, simply click on the extension icon to access download options. It offers resolutions up to 4K (if available) and allows saving videos in different file formats. Although the extension is free to use, there’s no guarantee of success as it relies on finding video file links on webpages. In some cases, obscured links may result in a “video not found” message. However, this is a common issue with most downloaders.

2. Video Downloader Pro: This free extension claims to have a 98% success rate in downloading videos and music from various webpages. While we are skeptical of such claims without knowing the specific criteria used, the extension has received positive reviews. It supports a wide range of file formats, including ASF, AVI, FLV, MP3, MP4, MPEG, and more.

3. Video Downloader Plus: Out of all the downloaders available on the Chrome Web Store, Video Downloader Plus has garnered exceptional reviews. Like Video Downloader for Chrome, it explicitly supports popular sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, and Dailymotion. It also offers a variety of save formats, including ASF, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPG, WEBM, and others. Interestingly, the developer claims that the extension can also support YouTube, Twitch, and Vevo, although it’s worth noting that the option to download in 4K resolution comes with a paywall.

In conclusion, offline access to videos can be highly beneficial, and Google Chrome provides numerous video downloader extensions to make this possible. By following our recommendations, you can find a reliable option that suits your needs. Remember, these extensions are subject to changes, so it’s important to stay informed and choose wisely.





Reference