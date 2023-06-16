Chrome still broken for some after Windows 11 update, with no fix in sight

Every month, on the second Tuesday, Microsoft releases what is known as ‘Patch Tuesday.’ This is an update that provides security fixes for the Windows 11 and 10 operating systems, as well as any relevant Windows software. However, this week’s update on Tuesday had an unexpected consequence for Malwarebytes users on Windows 11 – it rendered Chrome unusable, and the issue still persists.

A significant number of users of the popular antivirus software took to the Malwarebytes forums to report that, following the update, Chrome failed to load on Windows 11, even though it appeared in the Task Manager. Interestingly, those on Windows 10 did not experience the same problem, indicating that there was something specific within the Windows 11 KB5027231 patch causing Chrome to crash.

Many forum members suggested rolling back the Windows update, which temporarily resolved the issue for some. However, this action can leave your system vulnerable to security attacks. Among the advice shared in the forum to address this problem, a staff member by the name of Arthi offered workarounds, including setting Chrome as the default browser. Unfortunately, this did not solve the issue for many users (source: TechRadar).

Since Malwarebytes became aware of the issue, staff member Msherwood informed forum users through a pinned post that they are actively investigating the problem. Although the cause is yet unidentified, they promised to provide a solution as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Malwarebytes has provided temporary workarounds for users to get Chrome running again. This includes disabling Google Chrome as a protected application in the Malwarebytes security settings.

To ensure the security of your PC and devices, refer to our comprehensive guide on the best antivirus software.