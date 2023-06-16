Chris Hemsworth to Continue Portraying Thor Until Public Begins Showing Disinterest

It has been nearly a year since the release of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” marking the return of the God of Thunder to the big screen. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Chris Hemsworth discussed the possibility of reprising his iconic role in the future and what lies ahead for the character.

Hemsworth cautiously revealed, “I have to choose my words carefully because I am uncertain about the next phase. There are always discussions, like with ‘Extraction.’ Ideas are thrown around before anything becomes official. But officially, I don’t know.” While the Thor series initially aimed for a more grounded approach, Hemsworth embraced a comedic tone under the direction of Taika Waititi in the last two installments. However, Hemsworth expressed his desire to further experiment with different styles and genres in future portrayals of the character.

“I don’t want to continue until people become weary of seeing me in that role,” Hemsworth added. “If the audience wants it and if we can create something exciting and fun, then that’s great. I have enjoyed reinventing the character multiple times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to explore how we can make it unpredictable once again.” Previously, Hemsworth hinted that his next Thor film would likely be his last, joining other MCU veterans who have expressed disinterest in returning to the franchise. However, with Hemsworth promising a fresh perspective in his next outing, it may be enough to re-engage fans who had mixed reactions to “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Speaking of the future of the Thor franchise, despite its initial mixed reviews, it is not surprising that Hemsworth is searching for a different approach to the character, especially if he is gearing up to battle Hercules, as hinted in the film’s post-credits scene. While Hemsworth did not provide any specific timeline for his return, fans can still look forward to the return of his malevolent brother, Loki, in the upcoming second season of the series. In the meantime, Hemsworth enthusiasts can catch him in his latest action-packed film, “Extraction 2,” slated for release on Netflix this summer.

Mark your calendars for June 16, when “Extraction 2” debuts on Netflix. Be sure to check out the official trailer for this thrilling action film below.





