Check out the ‘The Unknown Country’ Trailer Featuring Lily Gladstone on the Road

Lily Gladstone is ready to make a big splash in cinema with her starring role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, set to be released on October 6. But before that, Gladstone takes on a lead role in the indie road movie, The Unknown Country. The film will be playing in select theaters next month, and the official trailer has just been unveiled.

The Unknown Country, distributed by Music Box Films and directed by Morrisa Maltz, is the epitome of a road movie. The story follows Tana (played by Gladstone), who embarks on a road trip from Minnesota to South Dakota in her late grandmother’s Cadillac, seeking solace after the loss of her elderly relative. Along the way, she reconnects with her Oglala Lakota family and is inspired to take another adventure, retracing her grandmother’s footsteps in an old family photo and seeking a spiritual connection with her lost loved one. Raymond Lee also stars in the film as Isaac, a character Tana encounters on her emotional and physical journey.

The Unknown Country marks Maltz’s debut feature film, following her previous work on short films and documentaries. Maltz wrote the screenplay, with Gladstone and Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux credited for the story. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW film festival, where Maltz received a nomination for the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, which recognizes filmmakers who break the mold to create truly personal cinema. The newly released trailer showcases Gladstone’s talent, who has already delivered memorable performances in films like Fancy Dance and Certain Women, earning praise for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. With an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Unknown Country promises to be another standout for Gladstone and an impressive debut for Maltz.

In addition, The Unknown Country is set for a limited theatrical release on July 28, produced by Laura Heberton, Katherine Harper, Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing, Maltz, and Tommy Heitkamp. Be sure to check out the film’s trailer below.



Image via Music Box Films

Be on the lookout for The Unknown Country, as it promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.





