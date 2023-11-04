Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37 on November 5th

At the top of the table clash, India will take on South Africa in the 37th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. India cruised into the knockouts after a mammoth 302-run victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday. South Africa on the other hand are almost there and needs a win to officially confirm their Semi-Final berth.

Match Details:

India vs South Africa, Match 37

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: November 5th at 2:00 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

What is the pitch report for IND vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37?

The wicket is conducive for the quick bowlers and it was evident in the last two matches played here where the batters struggled to get going. The Pacers are expected to wreak havoc in this match as well. Anything around 270 would be competitive at this venue.

Hardik Pandya has taken to social media to pass on his well wishes to teammates, after he was ruled out for the remainder of #CWC23. More 👉 https://t.co/oE1Fh9e5hG pic.twitter.com/mcgWuFQZ6R — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2023

Recent form:

India: Won Won Won Won Won

South Africa: Won Won Won Won Lost

IND vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37 Probable Winners:

India are expected to win this match.

What is the expected, Probable Playing XIs for IND vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37?

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

With two crucial #CWC23 matches coming up, here’s the scenario for each team to make the semi-finals 🏆 More ➡ https://t.co/UeD4BQAgVf pic.twitter.com/TrOjdf3Xbh — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2023

Injury Updates:

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.

What are the Top Picks, players for Dream11, My11circle and MPL for IND vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37?

Top Pick – Batter

Virat Kohli is hopeful of attaining a big feat on his 35th birthday. India’s No.3 batter has mustered 442 runs in 7 matches in this tournament at an average of 88.4.

Top Pick – All-Rounder

Marco Jansen is causing a lot of problems for the batters with his height as he has picked up 16 wickets in 7 matches in this tournament at an economy of 5.83 and even added 143 runs in 6 innings.

Top Pick – Bowler

Mohammed Shami was warming the bench in the initial phases of the tournament and now he is on fire, picking up 14 wickets in 3 matches which comprised two 5-wicket haul.

Top Pick – Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock became the first South African batter to score 500 runs in the Cricket World Cup. So far in this competition, he made 545 runs at an average of 77.85 which includes 4 centuries.

X-Factor:

Rassie van der Dussen plays risk free cricket and has been successful so far in this tournament. Including 2 centuries and a half-century, he made 353 runs at an average of 50.42.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 bound 🏆✈️ Congratulations to Nepal and Oman 🙌https://t.co/RCV5fqXU3w — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2023

What are the fantasy suggested teams for IND vs SA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37?

1. Quinton de Kock (vc), Heinrich Klaasen, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubman Gill, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Keshav Maharaj

2. Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (c), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

Pre-Match Analysis:

India officially cemented their spot in the semi-finals after thrashing Sri Lanka by a colossal 302 runs on Thursday. They defended the scores for the 2nd consecutive time and it came out exceedingly well as they bowled Island Nation for just 55 runs. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer’s commendable batting display helped them to post 357 runs on the board their first 300 excess score in the competition and later a clinical bowling show from their pacers earned them 2nd massive win in the history of the Cricket World Cup. Mohammed Shami is on a roll and already bagged 14 wickets in only 3 matches. Prasidh Krishna has been drafted into the squad and he replaces Hardik Pandya who has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury. With 7 straight wins on the trot, they maintain the pole position in the standings with 14 points.

South Africa earned yet another huge win as they humbled New Zealand by 190 runs their 5th win with an excess of more than 100 runs in the competition. They were asked to bat first at batters paradise Pune and they completely used the opportunity to the fullest with their inform batters Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen striking centuries each, David Miller who was promoted to No.4 scored a quick fire 53 runs in just 30 balls as a result they put up 357 on the board. In the latter half, with fine performances from Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen, they kept the Kiwis for just 167. They currently reside 2nd in the table with 12 points, and a win here will take them to the top.