Character Model Downgraded in Starfield Comparison Compared to 2022 Demo, But Lighting Enhancements Made

A new Starfield comparison video has recently been released, showcasing the difference between the 2022 and 2023 demos presented at the Xbox showcase.

During last week’s event, Xbox and Bethesda provided a detailed look into the highly anticipated Starfield, demonstrating its combat mechanics, exploration, and diverse worlds. As a follow-up to last year’s gameplay trailer, YouTuber ‘Cycu1’ has now created a video comparing the two gameplay sequences. The early comparison clearly highlights Bethesda’s significant improvements in the game’s lighting, environments, and overall atmosphere compared to the previous year. However, it is worth noting that the level of detail on the characters, particularly in their facial hair and eyes, appears to have been downgraded.

Feel free to watch the comparison video below and form your own judgment:

It was confirmed last week that Starfield will run at 30FPS on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Xbox head Phil Spencer explained that this decision was made by the development team due to artistic considerations. However, it remains uncertain whether this framerate limitation will also apply to the PC version of the game. Spencer stated in an interview with GiantBomb, “It’s a creative choice. We have games running at 4K/60 on the platform as well. It’s not a platform issue; it’s a creative decision.”

The Xbox Series X version of the game will run in 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series S version will be in 1440p. Interestingly, Digital Foundry from Eurogamer suggested that the game’s native resolution on the Series X is relatively low, at around 1296p, and is then upscaled to 4K resolution.

If you’re a PC user wondering if your system can handle Starfield, make sure to check out the game’s minimum and recommended PC requirements linked here.

Mark your calendars, as Starfield is set to launch globally on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.