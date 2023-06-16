Certain Conditions Must Be Met for Twitch to Improve Revenue Splits

Exciting News: Twitch Increases Revenue Split with Streamers

Keeping up with updates on Twitch can be a bit challenging. While the platform has made efforts to address hate groups, it has also faced its fair share of controversies, especially involving streamers.

However, there’s good news on the horizon as the Amazon-owned company introduces “Partner Plus,” a new program that reverts to the original 70/30 revenue split. But before we get too excited, there are a few conditions to consider.

In accordance with a recent Twitch blog post, streamers will be eligible for a larger share of earnings if they maintain a minimum of 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months. This means that the subscription count should never drop below 350 during this period. To clarify, PC Gamer reports that Amazon Prime subscriptions will not count, only monthly and gifted subscriptions will be considered.

We want to help streamers keep doing what they love, so we can all keep loving what they do. Introducing the Partner Plus program. Check out the blog for more: https://t.co/oxe7NuArx2 — Twitch (@Twitch) June 15, 2023

Furthermore, Twitch specifies that Partner Plus will put a cap on the 70/30 split at $100,000 US within a 12-month period. Once the conditions are met, content creators will be automatically enrolled in the program, which takes effect on October 1, 2023. Importantly, if your subscription count falls below 350 during the 12-month period, you will still be eligible for the split.

Twitch has faced challenges in satisfying streamers in terms of finances in the past. The limitation on qualifying for the Partner Plus scheme based on earnings may seem bittersweet for some. This means certain popular personalities may not qualify automatically, but for others, it presents an opportunity to earn a larger share. Of course, this is contingent on meeting all the requirements.