“CEO of Electronic Arts Shows Disinterest in Microsoft’s Purchase of Activision Blizzard”

According to reports from VGC, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has stated that he is indifferent to the success of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

During a recent Q&A following the company’s latest earnings call, Wilson was asked about his thoughts on the ongoing deal and what he thinks it could mean for the gaming industry. “This is a question I get asked a lot, I almost am never allowed to answer that question, as it turns out,” Wilson said. “What I would say is, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Activision and Microsoft. Again, we continue to be Microsoft’s biggest partner — I think we’re the number one publisher on their platform — so whether that deal goes through or not is not really material to us broadly.”

Wilson believes that EA has the scale with their network and that the company’s IP and talent “continue to navigate the future and lead the future of entertainment, and compete in a marketplace regardless of whether that deal goes through or not.”

Wilson also stated that he believes more industry mergers are inevitable and that he wants EA to be in a good position should it ever be involved in one.

Despite Microsoft’s proposed £55billion ($69billion) acquisition being blocked by the UK, Microsoft President Brad Smith will continue pushing for the deal.

