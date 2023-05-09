Celebrities Who Addressed the Writers’ Strike at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Including Pedro Pascal

Screengrab via YouTube

As a variety of big-name television series continue to be placed on a temporary hold, the entire Hollywood bubble continues to adjust to the news of the recent writers’ strike. Just last week, the Writers Guild of America officially embarked on a strike in an effort to create fair wages due to the ever-growing demand of media content — from projects in theaters all the way to streaming platforms. In doing so, blockbuster series like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai have been placed on hold as writers from these individual shows participate in picketing and striving for fair compensation.

But while the majority of Hollywood writers are out there fighting for their compensation rights, it’s become evident that a handful of actors and actresses are humbly standing beside them in their fight and encouraging the writers to receive what they certainly deserve. Several of these celebrities mentioned their support in their award acceptance speeches during the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards. And from horror villains to fantasy heroes, we’ve got the complete list for you.

Joseph Quinn

Photo via Netflix

The beloved Stranger Things star, who humbly accepted the award for Breakthrough Performance for his acclaimed role in the show’s fourth season, unapologetically took a moment to speak on the subject matter. Quinn said:

“Being a writer is a hard job and it deserves respect, and I think the more we respect each other we can cultivate a kinder, more inclusive, more collaborative environment…for everyone.”

Jennifer Coolidge

Photo via HBO

The gut-busting actress has experienced a sudden resurgence in Hollywood over the last few years thanks to her role in The White Lotus. But despite playing a ridiculously funny character that keeps the humor alive, Coolidge took a pause during her acceptance speech while winning the Comedic Genius award to show her unmoving support. Coolidge said:

“As a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight, side by side, with my sisters and brothers with the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

Pedro Pascal