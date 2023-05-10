CBS Grants Series Green Light to Kathy Bates-Led Reboot

Earlier today, we learned that CBS gave a series green light to the Kathy Bates-starring Matlock reboot for the 2023/2024 broadcast season.

As Walker and Walker Independence fans learned earlier today, we’re in the midst of the networks beginning to pull together their respective 2023-2024 television programming schedules – which means a lot of smiles and a lot of frowns among a number of fandoms. Along with returning shows, we also learn which pilots made the series cut – like CBS, which announced three orders today for series that will join the Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. While we’re sure that “The Good Wife” spinoff Elsbeth and the Wayans family comedy Poppa’s House will be great, the one we’re interested in of the three is the Kathy Bates (American Horror Story)-starring & executive producing Matlock reboot.

Though no exact episode count was announced given the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers’ strike, we do know that the series will spotlight Bates’ successful Madeline Matlock as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within (… and with that, we’re sold). Joining Bates on the series are Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy, and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Along with Bates, Joanna Klein is set to executive produce for Sutton Street, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, who will also write for the series. In addition, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will will executive produce on behalf of Cloud Nine. Produced by CBS Studios, the series sees Kat Coiro directing the pilot and also serving as an executive producer. Still no word on two series that had two writers’ rooms opened at the same time Matlock was given a pilot green light: writer Marcus Dalzine & the NCAAP/CBS Studios production, The Pact, and Craig Sweeny & Kapital’s Watson (with both projects being eyed for potential straight-to-series orders that would kick in for the 2024-2025 season).

