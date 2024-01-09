Casio G-Shock Rangeman unveiled at CES 2024 — and it could be the toughest smartwatch on earth

Just in time for CES 2024, meet Casio’s new tough-as-nails smartwatch: the G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000. It’s jam-packed with fitness, wellness and navigation features for runners, hikers and adventurers. And it may just be the most durable smartwatch of the year (or ever).

The latest addition to the chunky G-Shock Rangeman line, the new GPR-H1000 gains an onboard GPS, a heart-rate monitor, and an all-new mud and dust-resistant design. It also boasts handy sensors for measuring compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure and temperature — and quite a bit more. Read on for a closer look.

G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000 – health and navigation sensors

In addition to heart rate monitoring, the G-Shock Rangeman has an onboard pulse oximeter to keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation levels. There’s also an onboard accelerometer and a gyroscope, which work with the built-in GPS to provide accurate location data. Casio’s fitness features are powered by Polar’s algorithms and software, which also tend to be pretty spot-on when it comes to precision.

Users can also monitor both sleep and recovery as well as participate in built-in breathing and stress-reducing sessions.

The GPR-H1000 sports Casio’s Triple Sensor for measuring altitude, compass bearing and temperature. These are all supremely handy if you plan on hiking or adventuring in harsh climates and/or those with lots of mountainous terrain. You also get global tide data for all you waterport aficionados. Plus, sunrise and sunset times.

With 200 meters of water resistance and tide data built-in, the GPR-H1000 is well-suited for everything from surfing to free diving. (Image credit: Casio)

New tracking modes

While the Casio G-Shock Move DWH5600 — my favorite wearable of 2023 — only tracks a small handful of activities, the new Rangeman ups the ante with additional tracking modes for pool and open water swimming, cycling, hiking/trekking and trail running. Those join the standard walking, running, interval training and gym workout modes.

The Rangeman GPR-H1000’s trekking mode sounds particularly cool. When activated, the watch displays heart rate, distance traveled, elevation and speed of ascent/descent. As an avid hiker and amateur mountain conquerer, I certainly appreciate being able to check those metrics at a quick glance without having to slow my pace.

Design and build-quality

This exploded view shows how Casio mud-proofed the new Rangeman smartwatch. (Image credit: Casio)

Casio reworked the Rangeman’s design to maximize resistance to mud, sand, water and more. The buttons surrounding the bezel got particular attention, as you can see in the exploded view above.

While the bezel and strap are made of Casio’s bio-resin material, metal bumpers adorn the left and right sides of the watch to protect the sensors from impact damage. Like all G-Shock watches, dumb and smart, this one is shock-resistant and should survive even all but the nastiest of accidents.

The Rangeman is water resistant to 200 meters, which is double that of even the Apple Watch Ultra 2. So, yeah, feel free to take this thing diving.

Other notable features

The watch’s time-telling function is charged via the sun. (Image credit: Casio)

Don’t let the old-school LCD screen fool you. The GPR-H1000 has several smart features up its sleeve, including on-wrist notifications for reminders, texts, calls, social media and email, along with a find my phone function, auto time adjustments and more.

On the less smart but still cool side of things, we’ve got nothing but love for the throwback LED backlight (with a dedicated button).

Battery life and charging

Battery life on the Rangeman GPR-H1000 looks solid but will vary greatly depending on which features you use and how often you use them. With both the GPS and continuous heart-tracking engaged, users can expect around 14 hours of battery life. However, with those functions switched off, the Rangeman will last up to two months on one charge.

Like all modern G-Shock smartwatches, this one is powered both by USB charging and solar. But only the time-keeping function can be juiced up via sunlight.

G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000 comes in black and yellow. (Image credit: Casio)

G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000 – price and availability

The Casio G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000 is available for preorder from January 8, 2024 on, and will begin shipping on January 20. It comes in two varieties, black and yellow, and is priced at $500.

Ultimately, the updated Rangeman looks like a serious competitor in the rugged fitness watch space. How does it compete with the best running watches of 2024, including the Polar Vantage V3 and Garmin Forerunner 265? We intend to find out as soon as review units are available.

