Home Gadgets Casio G-Shock Rangeman unveiled at CES 2024 — and it could be the toughest smartwatch on earth

Casio G-Shock Rangeman unveiled at CES 2024 — and it could be the toughest smartwatch on earth

by
Casio G-Shock Rangeman unveiled at CES 2024 — and it could be the toughest smartwatch on earth

Just in time for CES 2024, meet Casio’s new tough-as-nails smartwatch: the G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000. It’s jam-packed with fitness, wellness and navigation features for runners, hikers and adventurers. And it may just be the most durable smartwatch of the year (or ever). 

The latest addition to the chunky G-Shock Rangeman line, the new GPR-H1000 gains an onboard GPS, a heart-rate monitor, and an all-new mud and dust-resistant design. It also boasts handy sensors for measuring compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure and temperature — and quite a bit more. Read on for a closer look.

G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000 –  health and navigation sensors 


 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment