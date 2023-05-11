Capcom’s Game Sale Results Smash Records, Causing Surge in Company’s Stocks

Capcom, the lauded publisher of video games that’s been established in the game industry as one of the giants alongside other companies like Rockstar, has announced a new video game sales record during the last 12-month period during its end-year financial results report. According to the company, game sales have increased “at all levels,” reaching the sixth consecutive year of record-high profits. This is all thanks to the heavy hitter titles they have released, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The report states that the business segment of Capcom is currently focused on launching new titles in major brands. With this in mind, the company achieved another record sales figure with the aforementioned releases alongside other releases in multiple of its coveted game series. In fact, Capcom stated that it had released 35 ‘new’ SKUs across FY23, including Mega Man: Battle Network Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Capcom Fighting Collection.

Capcom gave some new insight regarding the sales figures. 89.4% of the company’s game sales during the 12-month period were digital (37.3 million), and 19.7% were sold in its native Japan (8.2 million). Other than Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Resident Evil 4 Remake, the company’s top-selling titles during the FY were Monster Hunter Rise (3.7m), Resident Evil 2 (2.25m), and Resident Evil 3 (1.95m).

Because of this news, the share price of the company has increased exponentially. VGC’s Andy Robinson has showcased this in a Twitter post which you can see below:

Capcom’s stock hit another all-time high today after it announced record-breaking results. pic.twitter.com/1xjbQkAnTI — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) May 10, 2023

In another Tweet, the VGC correspondent mentioned that Capcom is one of the most beloved companies in the industry. Of course, this titanic growth has continued. Even with a slight bump along the way ever since the news was broadcasted, the company’s share price has still managed to see rapid growth.

What’s going to be in store for Capcom in the near future? Stay tuned to find out more about more news regarding Capcom’s upcoming games and other business ventures.