CANAL launches new internet-enabled decoder

CANAL , the country’s leading pay TV provider, on Thursday, May 23, unveiled the “Décodeur Connecté” in Kigali. This new set-top box seamlessly integrates internet capabilities.

“This new set-top box offers a fresh perspective on entertainment, delivering an unparalleled experience unlike anything seen before,” Sophie Tchatchoua, the Director General of CANAL Rwanda, said.

“The &039;Décodeur Connecté’ introduces personalized program curation, empowering viewers to shape their entertainment experience to their preferences.”

“We want to ensure that everyone has access to this enhanced viewing experience, regardless of their subscription tier,” she emphasized.

With over 50,000 diverse content options, including movies and documentaries on demand, the “Décodeur Connecté” opens up a world of entertainment possibilities. The &039;Zacu Corner’ experience offers access to Zacu films anytime, anywhere.

Attendees marvelled at the sleek design and advanced features of the “Décodeur Connecté.” With its promise of unparalleled entertainment and innovative capabilities, the future of television in Rwanda has never looked brighter.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the “Décodeur Connecté” is its ability to rewind content up to eight hours and stream live football games.

“We’re bringing the excitement of live sports directly to our viewers’ homes, along with the convenience of catching up on missed content,” said Tchatchoua.

“You can enjoy the freedom to watch what you want, when you want, with our extensive library of on-demand options.”

Leger Ossombi Dira, the Head of Marketing, highlighted that with image quality surpassing HD, the “Décodeur Connecté” delivers visuals that are more lifelike and immersive than ever before.

Designed with the user in mind, the “Décodeur Connecté” boasts a user-friendly interface that makes navigation a breeze.

“We’ve prioritized simplicity and intuitiveness, ensuring that even the most technologically challenged users can enjoy all the features of the ‘Décodeur Connecté’ without interruption. It features strong signals that don’t break easily, offering a direct connection with minimal interference. Say goodbye to buffering and pixelation with our robust signal strength,” said Ossombi.

To top it off, CANAL offers a complimentary service to transfer customers’ viewing history from their old decoder to the new one, ensuring a seamless transition for all subscribers.

“We want to ensure a seamless transition for our subscribers, guiding them through the exciting features of the ‘Décodeur Connecté’,” said Tchatchoua.

Furthermore, the device is compatible with all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), allowing customers to enjoy the full experience through any provider. Whether you’re using Canal Box or another ISP, the goal is to make access easy for all.

Antoine Anfre, French ambassador in Rwanda and Sophie Tchatchoua, the Director General of CANAL+ Rwanda officially unveil the ‘Décodeur Connecté’ in Kigali on May 23.

Antoine Anfre, French ambassador in Rwanda, looks how the new decoder operates during the launch