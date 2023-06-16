Can You Find the Clever ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Easter Egg Hidden in ‘The Flash’?

via Warner Bros

This article contains minor spoilers from The Flash.

The Flash is filled with easter eggs, in case you didn’t know. The movie has been marketed as a collection of references to things we all love. While some of these references are obvious, like the appearances of Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, others are more unexpected and surprising.

One easter egg that might go unnoticed comes early in the film when Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) phases through a wall to grab a beer. The poster on the wall features Raquel Welch from the 1966 film One Million Years B.C.. On its own, this might not seem remarkable, but when you consider its significance, it becomes shocking.

This particular poster is the same one that was placed on the wall of prisoner Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins) in the iconic film The Shawshank Redemption (1994). Throughout the movie, the poster serves as a symbol of time passing and confirms that the story is set in the 1960s. However, in the final act, it is revealed that the poster is actually concealing a tunnel that Dufresne uses to escape from prison.

Now, you might be wondering, what does this have to do with The Flash or the superhero genre? Well, the answer lies in the director’s connection to the easter egg. Andy Muschietti, who directed The Flash, gained mainstream recognition for his work on the films It (2017) and It: Chapter 2 (2019), both based on Stephen King’s novels. Muschietti and King developed a close working relationship, with King even making a cameo in the It sequel.

Screengrab via YouTube

This connection to Stephen King explains the motivation behind the The Shawshank Redemption easter egg in The Flash. Muschietti’s dedication to maintaining faithfulness to the source material endeared him to King, who is known for being protective of his work. In fact, Muschietti is set to work on several more adaptations of King’s novels in the future, including an It prequel and a film adaptation of the novel Roadwork.

Given the close relationship between Muschietti and King, it’s no surprise that King got an early screening of The Flash and absolutely loved it. In a tweet, he described the movie as “heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping,” despite not being a big fan of superhero movies in general.

About the author