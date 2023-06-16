Can Seeds of Hope Survive in Burned-out Groves of Giant Sequoias?

The worker diligently worked the loamy soil with a hoedad, carefully placing a delicate sequoia seedling and compacting the dirt firmly around it. With each spot he moved to, the hillside of the Alder Creek Grove became adorned with clusters of vibrant green needles. This planting endeavor is crucial, as naturalists fear that without intervention, giant sequoias will never again grace this charred hillside. The devastating wildfire that ravaged this forest in the southern Sierra Nevada left thousands of ancient giants lifeless and smoldering, their seed cones completely consumed by the intense flames. This level of destruction was once unimaginable, but it is now becoming more frequent due to land management decisions and climate change, which have led to the growth of highly flammable forests in the Sierra region.

“Giant sequoias are facing an existential crisis,” remarked Tim Borden of the Save the Redwoods League. “As researchers and managers dedicated to giant sequoia preservation, we are also going through an existential crisis, striving to comprehend the situation and determine the best course of action.” The hope lies in the 30,000 sequoias planted in this grove, as they have the potential to become some of the world’s largest trees and live for thousands of years, provided they survive the next few decades. This project serves as a valuable learning opportunity for scientists, who aim to discover effective strategies for ensuring the survival of these remarkable trees.

In addition to the efforts in the Alder Creek Grove, the Forest Service is embarking on planting 10,000 giant sequoia seedlings across 1,380 acres of severely burned areas in the Sequoia National Forest. The National Park Service is also evaluating the effects of planting seedlings in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park through an environmental assessment. Until recently, reforestation efforts of this scale were deemed unnecessary for the preservation of giant sequoia groves, especially against the threat of fire. These trees, which naturally thrive in a limited range of forested areas on the slopes of the Sierra, are highly adapted to coexist with flames. They possess thick, resilient bark, branches that extend above the reach of fires, and cones that only release their seeds when exposed to intense heat. “There is virtually no historical evidence to suggest that these trees were ever killed by high-intensity fires,” explains Borden, who manages the league’s sequoia restoration and stewardship projects. However, a series of wildfires over the past eight years has claimed numerous sequoias by consuming their entire canopy. In fact, from 2020 to 2021 alone, three fires wiped out up to 19% of the global population of mature giant sequoias, presenting a disheartening reality.

One such devastating fire, known as the Castle fire, erupted during a period of dry lightning in the summer of 2020, less than a year after the Save the Redwoods League acquired 530 acres in the Alder Creek Grove. Sam Hodder, the league’s president and CEO, anxiously monitored the fire’s progress for weeks. In a matter of hours on September 13, strong winds propelled the flames over a ridge and onto the league’s property. Hodder was well aware that the forest was in a precarious state. For nearly a century, the area had been deprived of the lightning-triggered fires and controlled burns that had historically thinned out trees and undergrowth. Large sections of the forest were in the process of regrowth following extensive clear-cutting, resulting in unnaturally dense stands of young trees, all roughly the same age. Experts estimate that there are now three to ten times more trees in the Sierra than there were in the 1900s, but the increase is not consistent across all species. Shade-tolerant trees like white fir, red fir, and incense cedar have thrived, forming densely packed canopies. These types of trees are more susceptible to burning compared to fire-adapted species like pine and sequoia, which were once dominant in the region. Furthermore, the hotter and drier conditions resulting from climate change have created numerous standing dead trees and parched vegetation, creating ideal fuel for fires. Despite this knowledge, Hodder was shocked by the extent of the devastation. The fire claimed the lives of 200 mature giant sequoias in the grove, 80 of which were on the league’s property. Across the region, around 10,000 sequoias perished. Walking through the charred landscape, with its skeletal remains of ancient trees, some thousands of years old, left a profound impact on Hodder. “There’s nothing that can prepare you for the sight of these 2,000- to 3,000-year-old trees reduced to charred skeletons,” he shared.

Following the fire, staff members waited to see if natural regeneration would occur. In areas where the fire had burned with low to moderate intensity, sequoia seedlings emerged, creating lush green carpets. However, in the severely burned sections spanning about 225 acres, only shrubs grew, leaving a mosaic of dead trees known as snags. Today, this badly burned area has been partially cleared for replanting, with snags scattered among the cleared spots. Until recently, the landscape was blanketed in snow, the result of an exceptionally wet winter that completely submerged the yurt where Borden resides during the summer months. Despite the logistical challenges posed by the weather, the snowfall proved beneficial to the sequoia seedlings, as they require abundant water. In mid-April, Borden began monitoring the snow, aiming to plant immediately after the melt, when the soil would be at its moistest. Finally, in late May, conditions aligned perfectly, setting in motion a meticulously coordinated series of events that had been planned for years. Borden enlisted the help of a forester and hired a crew that travels across the state during the planting season. The seedlings were sourced from a nursery where they had been growing in containers for a year. The seeds used came from cones collected in the nearby Wishon sequoia grove, known for its similar climate and elevation to Alder Creek. The seeds were carefully packed in boxes and stored in cold storage at the Forest Service office in Springville until the day of planting. The week before planting, graduate students from UC Berkeley identified the spots where seedlings should be planted using small blue flags. The planting efforts at Alder Creek Grove not only serve as a preservation endeavor but also as a vital experiment. “Ultimately, I want to understand how we can successfully establish or grow sequoia monocultures,” expressed Rob York, the leader of the study and a professor of Cooperative Extension. York plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the grove after approximately 12 years to emulate the natural fire cycles in the forest. Through this, he aims to determine the optimal density for planting giant sequoia seedlings now to ensure the grove’s survival after the burn. He explains, “Every time we do a prescribed burn, we expect some of the trees to perish in the fire. However, we haven’t performed a proper calculation to determine the number of seedlings needed based on the expected frequency of active fires in a young stand.” Additionally, York is testing whether dense plantings will suppress the growth of shrubs that may suffocate the young trees. This approach closely resembles the natural regeneration process of giant sequoias. Each mature tree can produce billions of seeds throughout its lifespan, and after low- to moderate-intensity fires, thick mats of seedlings emerge. This is an adaptive mechanism, as many young trees are prone to succumbing to thirst and fire. Only when the trees reach approximately 500 years old do they develop their characteristic fire-resistant traits, such as thick bark and self-pruning lower branches. After reaching that age, giant sequoias are generally killed by old age. Or at least, that used to be the case, as Borden points out while standing in front of a weathered trunk that reaches several stories high. The top half of the tree lies on the ground beside it, having fallen sometime after it was burned from the inside during the Castle fire. “That tree was still smoldering a year after the fire,” Borden reveals. “Last fall—two years after the fire—we saw smoke emanating from some parts of it.”…





Reference