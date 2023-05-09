Bungie Emerges Victorious in Multiple Lawsuits Against Cheaters in Destiny 2, Awarded Millions of Dollars

Bungie’s efforts to target cheat-makers in Destiny 2 have resulted in a $6.7 million judgment against Lavicheats in a US district court. The court documents revealed that the majority of this sum, around $5.5 million, is for DMCA violations, with $300,000 for violations of the Copyright Act, about $600,000 for violations of the Lanham Act, and $250,000 for court fees and costs. Lavicheats did not respond to the suit, resulting in a default judgment. This follows Bungie’s similar lawsuits against VeteranCheats and AimJunkies earlier this year. In other Destiny 2 news, the Guardian Games event is currently underway, and the Season of the Deep will begin later this month. Any products mentioned in this article were independently selected by our editors, and GameSpot may receive a portion of the revenue if you make a purchase through our site.





