BTS Stans Propel Diablo 4 Anthem to Top of Charts

One aspect about Diablo 4 that I truly appreciate is the strong sense of community surrounding the RPG game. Lately, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the iconic Diablo 4 anthem performed by none other than BTS’ SUGA and Halsey. As a fan, I must admit that it made me fangirl, and it seems that the rest of the world shared the same sentiment. The song has now made its mark on multiple Billboard charts and even claimed the top spot.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all belted out “Boy With Luv” at the top of our lungs at some point, haven’t we? The fact that Diablo 4 brought Halsey and SUGA together again for the game’s official anthem truly warms my Lilith-loving heart. According to data shared by Billboard, the track has already sold over 7,000 copies in just one week and reached number one on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart.

This marks SUGA’s first time claiming the number one spot on this chart as a solo artist, although he previously achieved it as a member of BTS with their collab track “My Universe” featuring Coldplay. For Halsey, this is her second time at the peak of this particular chart, as she previously reached it in 2017 with her song “Not Afraid Anymore.”

When you combine two of the world’s most beloved musical artists with one of the greatest games of the year (seriously, check out our Diablo 4 review to understand why), it’s no surprise that you get a masterpiece. The release of this song stands alongside the Lilith hot sauce and the Megan Fox eulogies as examples of Blizzard’s unique marketing approach.

If you find yourself in need of assistance while exploring Sanctuary, feel free to consult our guide on the best Diablo 4 class. Additionally, we have a comprehensive rundown of the top Diablo 4 builds for those seeking expert tips. And if you’re more interested in the game’s lore, we have an explanation of the Diablo 4 ending that delves into what the future might hold for us.