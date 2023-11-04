BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Avail Additional 3GB Data on Rs. 251, Rs. 299, Rs. 398 Recharge Plans

BSNL is celebrating Diwali with its users by rolling out a special data offer. The telecom giant has announced to offer additional data on the existing Rs. 251 recharge voucher. Apart from this, the company is also providing extra data on other recharge plans. As Diwali is round the corner, BSNL is making easy for its users to stay connected with their loved ones, and send GIFs and messages through social media. Currently, one can avail additional data offer on recharge of Rs. 251, Rs. 299 and Rs. 398.
In a series of posts on X, BSNL (@BSNLCorporate) announced its special data offer for Diwali Bonanza. One can only get the additional data if their number is recharged using the BSNL Self-care app or portal. On the recharge of Rs. 251, BSNL announced an extra 3GB data. This come over and above the 70GB data that comes with the plan, along with Zing. The Rs. 252 recharge voucher is valid for 28 days, after which the additional data will also expire.
Meanwhile, for users opting to recharge their number with Rs. 299 recharge voucher, the telecom company has announced another 3GB free data. The extra data bonus can only be unlocked using the BSNL Self-care app. The Rs. 299 recharge plan already comes bundled with 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited local as well as STD voice calls for a validity of 30 days.
The latest recharge plan to be included in the Diwali Bonanza offer is Rs. 398 voucher. Apart from an extra data of 3GB, BSNL already offers unlimited STD and local voice calls on this recharge plan, with 120GB data for the entire validity. The voucher is valid of 30 days and comes with 100 SMS per day.
One can download the BSNL Self-care app on both App Store and Play Store using the embedded links here.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.