Bring Some Style to Preschool with RSVLTS Fun Toddler Collection

A new school year is upon us and that means it is time to look sharp no matter what the age and RSVLTS is here to help

Fall is upon us, and that means goodbye to that Summer heat and hello to pumpkin flavors galore. The arrival of Fall means many things, and for many parents out there, that means kids are starting or heading back to school. School is a big deal for little ones, especially if they are beginning with Preschool. However, they can now arrive at school in style and with some of their favorite characters at their side with the help of RSVLTS. That is right, the hit clothing company RSVLTS has more than just a section dedicated to adults as they have an entire Preschooler line.

Everything you love about RSVLTS has been shrunk down for your toddler with an impressive assortment of Preschooler sizes from 2T to 5T. These shirts feature the same signature KUNUFLEX material that is stretchy, comfortable and does not shrink. This line is relatively new, but that does not mean there is not already a lot offered, with plenty of iconic franchises for your Preschoolers to style themselves in. One of their latest collaborations was with Nickelodeon as the Paw Patrol are ready for action. This new wave can be seen here, with Skye, Chase, Marshal, and Rubble being featured on these button-downs. Wearing one of these beauties will allow Preschoolers to have their favorite Pup at their side as they step into the classroom.

Pupper Power Awaits with RSVLTS Preschool Collection

RSVLTS has more than just the pups of Adventure Bay; they also have the chaos of the Minions, some space fun with Star Wars, and plenty of love for Disney. Your little one can sport the stories and adventures of Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Mickey Mouse, and even The Lion King with these button-downs. On top of that, the magic of Harry Potter, the power of Darth Vader, and even some playful Panda from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are showcased here. This Preschooler collection is just starting, so your little one can kick off the school year with an impressive shirt and keep the fun going throughout the school year with their favorite pups and cartoons.

There are not a lot of places where little ones are offered button-downs, especially from sizes 2T to 5T. Some of these shirts even have companion adult designs, allowing for some matching Disney and Star Wars fun, which also might help bring a smile to your kid’s face. These designs are perfect for many kids out there, and I know mine love the Paw Patrol collection. Button-down shirts like “You Can Count On Us,” “Top Pups,” and “Ruff Rescue” can steal the show and brighten any kid’s day. All of these and more of the Preschooler Collection from RSVLTS can be found right here and on their app. These shirts come in at $39, so be sure to snag some up and kick off your new school year with some style.

