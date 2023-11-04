BravoCon Further Hints ‘RHOA’ Reboot Is On the Horizon

The Big Picture BravoCon has been overshadowed by drama, including Bethenny Frankel’s campaign against the Bravo machine and a lawsuit against the network for enabling sexual assault.

BravoCon is well underway, and fans everywhere have been tuned in either in person or online thanks to Peacock’s occasional live streams. This year’s BravoCon has been clouded by drama since before it even began. Bethenny Frankel’s campaign to bring down the Bravo machine has been a muddling mess that has, so far, only led to an underwhelming Vanity Fair exposé. There are also legal issues between the network and a former employee who is suing them for allegedly enabling sexual assault during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. And of course, Ramona Singer’s racism is finally being recognized and addressed. With all that drama, the Bravo hashtag has been trending on a regular basis, and they’ve added fuel to the speculation fire thanks to interesting little hints and tweets from Bravo.





‘RHOA’ Cast Says Their Final Goodbye

Bravo’s X account shared a message that has fans wondering about the future of ‘RHOA’.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta had a cute panel during day one of BravoCon. They dished, shared, and also dodged answering questions they seemed contractually unable to answer. According to pop culture podcaster Kempire, who is at BravoCon in person, noticed some peculiar things that have many wondering about the fate of the series. In a video on Instagram, he shared several observations that hint at a RHOA reboot. First was that the panel itself was not well attended. Given the popularity of the show over the past decade, it’s surprising to hear that not many people were there to watch the panel. Drew Sidora was also noticeably absent from the panel. Kempire also noticed that the majority of the housewives did not have booths, which was very different from past BravoCon events. In fact, the only RHOA peach holders that did have a booth were Shereé Whitfield and Marlo Hampton. Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore had booths last year, and according to Kempire, they had the longest wait lines. Their booth absence is suspect enough to support the reboot rumors. After the panel ended, Bravo also shared an ominous tweet that many read into that said that the ladies were saying “their final goodbye” after the panel concluded.

These RHOA reboot rumors have been around since most recent seasons’ numbers proved to be abysmal. Throughout the season, fans noticed that Kenya was not getting the screen time she had in the past, something she was also very vocal about on X (formerly known as Twitter.) The season was so bad that fans began begging for a reboot, citing stale storylines and manufactured drama. The rumors that spread earlier this year suggested that a reboot could include only a few OGs while bringing in other new peaches to revitalize the franchise. Given what’s been seen at BravoCon, one can guess that Shereé will be one of the OGs that will survive the shake-up. Shereé had her booth, and Marlo had hers, meaning Marlo might also survive the changes. Yes, all of this is speculation; for the time being, the signs are obvious and everywhere. Here’s hoping more tea on the subject gets spilled over the next two days.