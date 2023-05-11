Blizzard Unveils Seasonal Perks and Battle Pass Rewards for Diablo 4’s Season 1 Starting in July.

Blizzard has announced that the first season of Diablo IV will launch in mid to late July, following the game’s release on June 6. During a developer livestream, new details were revealed about the seasons and battle pass. Similar to Diablo III, Diablo IV’s seasons will be quarterly, with players completing objectives as part of a Season Journey. Completing objectives will contribute towards leveling up the seasonal battle pass, which includes 27 free reward tiers. Additionally, seasonal characters contribute towards battle pass progress. The free reward tiers will occasionally offer Smoldering Ash, which is used to unlock and upgrade seasonal perks. Players cannot purchase tier skips for the battle pass with real money, as rewards have level requirements. The premium battle pass will cost $10 and grant 63 tiers of cosmetic items, with an option to purchase an accelerated premium battle pass with 20 tier skips for roughly $25. Completing the battle pass is estimated to take around 80 hours. Each season will feature a strong unifying theme and new gameplay features, as well as seasonal storylines that won’t progress the core game’s story. New Legendary powers and unique items introduced as part of the season will stick around as part of the core game. Players must complete the campaign at least once on any character to access seasonal content.





