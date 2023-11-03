Blind Camera Comparison ULTRA-WIDE Edition Results: iPhone 15 Pro Max defeated by Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy

Which phone has the best camera in 2023?

In this blind style camera comparison, you voted for the best image without seeing the name or the brand of the phone that took it. Now, the time has come to reveal the results of your votes and this one was much more contested than our previous comparison!

In fact, two phones are so close we have a hard time declaring the winner, so just read on…

PhoneArena ULTRA-WIDE Blind Camera Comparison RESULTS:

Now, if you really want to know the winner, look closer and you will notice how the Galaxy won almost all of the daytime rounds, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro absolutely dominated in low light shooting! So yes, the Galaxy emerges as the winner for daytime ultra-wide shots as everyone seems to love these more saturated colors, while at night that brand new 48-megapixel low light camera on the Pixel 8 Pro certainly makes a huge difference and takes the easy win.

Good news is that the next Galaxy S24 Ultra is right around the corner and it could come with a new ultra-wide camera, and rumors also say that Apple’s big upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro series is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. But let’s look at the results for each image, shall we?