‘Black Adam’ Threatened as ‘The Flash’ Box Office Projections Anticipate a $70 Million Opening Weekend

Despite revolving around the speediest superhero, The Flash has taken a literal decade to grace the silver screen. Warner Bros. is placing high expectations on the success of the standalone film. While prominent figures like Stephen King and Tom Cruise have shown their support, reviews of the movie have been mixed. Moreover, if box office projections are accurate, Ezra Miller’s portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster might have a disappointing opening weekend, reminiscent of a recent box office flop.

According to Box Office Pro, The Flash is estimated to gross between $60 million and $80 million domestically during Father’s Day weekend. However, Deadline predicts a narrower range, projecting a $70 million gross in the United States and Canada within the first few days of release, as directed by Andy Muschietti.

The projected $70 million falls significantly behind the $120 million earned by Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during its opening weekend in February. It also brings The Flash dangerously close to Black Adam, which generated $67 million domestically in October and experienced a significant decline with a worldwide gross of less than $400 million.

However, it’s worth noting that Aquaman had a similar domestic opening, earning $67.9 million in December 2018. The film ultimately exceeded expectations and surpassed the $1 billion mark worldwide. Therefore, it’s too early to write off The Flash, even if it falls slightly short of projected figures. All eyes are on Barry Allen to see if he can defy the long-standing curse of the DC Extended Universe.

