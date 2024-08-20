Big oof: The Google Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired, only replaced

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed to us that the Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired and can only be replaced.

This is bad news for environmental reasons, suggesting that broken watches will end up in landfills.

This isn’t the first Pixel Watch model that can’t be repaired, though.

One of the most disappointing things about the original Pixel Watch was that it couldn’t actually be repaired. Instead, users would need to get a replacement watch. This trend seemingly continued with the Pixel Watch 2, and it now turns out the brand-new Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired, either.

In response to an Android Authority query, a Google representative revealed the steps you need to take if your Pixel Watch 3 is damaged: If your device is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options. The above statement didn’t mention repairs, so does that mean the Pixel Watch 3 can’t be repaired at all?

“Correct! Pixel Watch 3 is replacement only,” the representative told us in response to a follow-up question.

Do you care that the Pixel Watch 3 can’t be fixed? 16 votes Yes, it’s a major issue 75 % I care somewhat 25 % No, I don’t care at all 0 %

The Google representative also noted that Preferred Care is available in the US. This insurance program covers accidental damage and out-of-warranty issues, although Pixel Watch 3 owners still have to pay a $49 service fee. Needless to say, you’ll be getting a replacement smartwatch instead of a repaired device.

This is nevertheless a disappointing turn of events as it strongly suggests that any broken Pixel Watch 3 units could end up in landfills. This is also bad news if you were hoping to keep your new Google smartwatch for years and wanted to swap out the battery or conduct any repairs yourself.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Google Pixel Watch 3 Ultra-wideband connectivity • Two sizes • Thinner bezels Two sizes, better than ever. The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at [email protected] . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it’s your choice.