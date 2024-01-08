Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic deals and prices of January 2024

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals may not be as common as we’d like, but there are still a few ways to bring these top-rated wearables into your life without totally breaking the bank. From straight discounts to trade-in opportunities, we’ve gathered all of the best offers on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic below.

At first glance, these new Android smartwatches don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, but under the hood you’ll find a bounty of cutting edge specs, such as an upgraded chipset, a boost in battery life, and the latest Wear OS technology. With the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung has proven once again that refinement can be much more impressive than dramatic transformation when you’re releasing new devices.

Keep reading to see how you can preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic right now and save a bit of cash in the process. If the deals below aren’t quite to your liking, check back later: we’ll keep adding new offers as we find them.

Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch6 deals

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals

FAQ

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 cost?

The smaller 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99, while the 44mm version starts at $329.99. If you want the slightly more rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you can expect to pay at least $399.99 for the 43mm version and $429.99 for the 47mm watch. These prices are pretty close to what we initially predicted, and with one of the deals above, it shouldn’t be too hard to send them crashing down to budget watch territory.

How are the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic different?

Like past series of the Galaxy Watch, the Classic version offers a slightly more hybrid smartwatch appearance, with a bulkier frame and rotating bezel. The AMOLED display on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will also be larger than the regular Galaxy Watch 6.

Aside from those physical attributes, however, the two watches are largely identical under the hood. You get the same Exynos processor and sophisticated health tracking features with both, and you don’t need to worry about taking a hit in battery life if you choose to buy the standard Galaxy Watch 6. It really comes down to personal preference. If you like a larger, more rugged-looking watch, then go for the Classic. If sleek devices are your thing, then the Galaxy Watch 6 is the wearable for you.