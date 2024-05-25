Best LG Memorial Day sales: TVs, laptops, appliances, and more

LG is responsible for some of the best devices around. Its influence has led to fantastic TVs, laptops, and even appliances. If you want your home kitted out with awesome products, you need to give LG strong consideration. Even better, we’re spotting some awesome early LG Memorial Day sales going on so that you can save plenty of cash on high-end devices. We’ve broken things down according to your needs. Here’s what we recommend checking out in the LG Memorial Day sale.

Best LG TV Memorial Day deals

LG makes some of the best TVs around which is hardly surprising given it tops our list of the best TV brands as one of the heavyweights in the OLED TV world. Most famous for developing some of the best OLED TVs, LG also has a great line in regular 4K TVs. We’re big fans of how easy the TVs are to use too while providing stunning picture quality.

LG 55-inch UR90000 4K TV — $400, was $500

LG 48-inch C3 OLED TV — $1,000, was $1,100

LG 86-inch UQ75 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,100

LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED TV — $1,100, was $1,700

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED TV — $1,500, was $1,700

LG 42-inch OLED Flex Smart TV — $1,800, was $2,999

LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED TV — $2,200, was $3,500

Best LG laptop Memorial Day deals

There are plenty of LG laptop deals around with the company focusing on stylish laptops which frequently have great OLED screens. It’s not a big name in the laptop world so you won’t see it on our look at the best laptop brands but you’re definitely getting a high-end brand with features you’d see among the best laptops. Here are the best early LG Memorial Day laptop deals going on.

LG Gram 15.6-inch OLED/Intel Core Ultra 5/16GB RAM/512GB SSD — $1,000, was $1,400

LG Gram 17-inch Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/1TB SSD — $1,100, was $1,400

LG Gram Style 14-inch Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/512GB SSD — $1,275, was $1,500

LG Gram 15-inch OLED/Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/512GB SSD — $1,360, was $1,600

LG Gram 17-inch Intel Core Ultra 7/16GB RAM/2TB SSD — $1,500, was $1,700

LG Gram Style 14-inch OLED/Intel Evo 13th gen/16GB RAM/512GB SSD — $1,100, was $1,500

LG Gram SuperSlim 15.6-inch OLED/Intel Core Ultra 7/16GB RAM/1TB SSD — $1,700, was $1,800

Best LG appliance Memorial Day deals

LG makes some fantastic appliances with its refrigerator deals a particular highlight. If you’re looking for one of the best refrigerators from one of the best refrigerator brands, you know what to do. LG also makes great other appliances like ovens, washers, and dryers.

LG 2.0 cubic-feet Smart Over-the-Range Microwave — $349, was $509

LG 4.5 cubic-feet Ultra Large Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Load Washer — $699, was $1,149

LG 5.0 cubic-feet Mega Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Washer — $999, was $1,649

LG 23 cubic-feet French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator — $1,499, was $2,499

LG Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower Washer and Gas Dryer — $1,599, was $2,699

LG 28 cubic-feet Smart Wi-Fi French Door Refrigerator — $2,299, was $3,199

LG 1.7/4.7 cubic-feet Smart Combination Wall Oven — $2,899, was $4,299

More LG Memorial Day deals we love

LG makes a ton of different products. That means we’ve highlighted key categories but there are plenty of other options too. This includes soundbars, projectors, monitors, and even air purifiers. Here’s a look at the best LG Memorial Day deals that don’t quite fit into the categories above.

LG Eclair SE6 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar —



$300, was $449

$300, was $449 LG 32-inch UHD UltraFine Monitor — $300, was $450

LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum — $450, was $599

LG PuriCare 360 Single Filter Air Purifier — $500, was $699

LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector — $500, was $600

LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Power Mop Pro — $800, was $999

LG SoundBar C with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Atmos — $800, was $1,000

LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,200, was $1,700

