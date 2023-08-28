Best Irish-Themed Slot Games – Entertainment Focus

With rolling landscapes of emerald-green grasses and dotted trees, Ireland’s natural beauty is hard to beat. It is not just the natural scenery that makes this nation famous, though. It is also home to incredible writers (Bram Stoker), actors (Liam Neeson), drinks (Guinness), and even the unexpected (like being the birthplace of Halloween).

All these incredible cultural aspects aside, Ireland has a rich gambling history. Studies from 2022 revealed that almost half of the legal population (49% to be exact) has participated in the pastime in their pursuit of the luck of the leprechaun.

With so many people playing casino games both in physical casinos and online, it is no doubt that software providers have begun catering to their tastes. Over the years, this has led to many Irish-themed slots appearing on online casinos. Here are a few of the best we’ve found.

Slots O’ Gold Megaways (Blueprint Gaming)

Carrying the famous Megaways reel configuration, this game by UK developer Blueprint Gaming offers all the Irish luck you could possibly want. Featuring four-leaf clovers, leprechauns, lucky horseshoes, and (of course) pots of gold.

The game has an outstanding 15,625 ways to win thanks to the unique reels. If that doesn’t allow luck to fall on your side, we’re not sure what will. The game also has an RTP (return to player) rate of 96.45%—which could be higher but is still solid.

Featuring spectacular graphics, the game will have you searching for a mischievous leprechaun. If you are lucky enough to spot him, he’ll expand in his reel and become stuck as the game respins. Considering he also acts as a wild for all symbols, he can lead you right to a pot of big wins.

Leprechaun’s Luck: Cash Collect (Playtech)

Released in 2022, Leprechaun’s Luck: Cash Collect is a more recent slot with the unique Cash Collect feature that Playtech games are known for. Comprising 5 reels and 30 pay lines, the game is full of Irish charm and symbols and will have you tapping your foot along to the music as you play.

Watch for the wild four-leaf clover or smiling leprechaun, as these are the highest-paying symbols. If you don’t get these often, getting the Cash Collect symbol on the fifth reel will compensate.

Landing this symbol alongside a positive number symbol will give you a free spin bonus. You can earn fantastic prizes here because the Cash Collect symbol could appear on any reel. The 95.38% RTP of the game also helps you cash in as much as you can as you search for that leprechaun luck.

9 Pots of Gold (Microgaming/Gameburger Studios)

Dancing leprechauns await you to help celebrate a big win in this unique Irish slot game developed by Microgaming and Gameburger Studios. And if the dancing jolly fellows aren’t enough, there are plenty of other smile-inducing things to look out for.

Using a standard 5×3 grid, this fantastic slot has 20 pay lines and an RTP rate of 96.24%. But the statistics it offers are not what you’ll be after. It is the clovers, harps, green sevens, and the coveted wild mushrooms that substitute other symbols that you’ll want.

What you really want to see, however, is three or more free-spin symbols. These shining icons allow you a go at the free spin wheel—where you can win up to 30 free spins. These aren’t just regular free spins, though; they also include a multiplier that will make you want to dance on rainbows in celebration should you win.

Credit: Pixabay

Irish Luck (Eyecon Games)

Not to be confused with the Irish Luck released by Playtech in 2009, this Irish Luck is a newer game released in 2021 by Eyecon Games that features unique Irish symbols you won’t see elsewhere. As such, this is one game you won’t want to miss if you love the culture of Ireland.

On the surface, the slot is a regular 5×3 game with 25 pay lines and an RTP of 95%. But this is where the ordinary ends and the magic begins. The game has a common four-leaf clover as a wild and some less common Irish symbols to play with, including a pint of lager, a mushroom, a castle, and a rainbow.

Leprechauns are scatters, and so are fairies. Getting three or more of either of these will land you a bonus round where you can pick from a grid of symbols. Behind each are bonuses like free spins, cash, and even multipliers of over 100X. All this together can easily make you feel like you’ve got the luck of the Irish on your side.

Jack in a Pot (Red Tiger Games)

Forget everything you know about Jack in a Box because Jack in a Pot should be all you’re focusing on. This slot by Red Tiger Games takes traditional slots and throws them aside to offer you a unique gambling experience and a taste of Ireland.

This slot features a 7×7 grid and various Irish symbols to take in. The green bowtie, horseshoe, coin-filled boot, and four-leaf clover are all meticulously detailed and add to the overall excellent graphics of the game. The 96.06% RTP also doesn’t hurt.

The game has four wild symbols: a pipe, rainbow, hat, and beer glass. Any wild that forms part of a win will activate a special feature where Jack will jump up and pull a unique bonus out of his pot. These could include removing all low-paying symbols, transforming symbols, or expanding symbols to lead you to a pot of gold.

Celtic Charm Fire Blaze Quattro (Playtech)

If the name is a mouthful, don’t worry; this slot is simple to play and can bag you a fair share of the Irish luck. Developed by Playtech, CCFBQ has four grids on a bed of four-leaf clovers to ensure you can muster all the fortune needed to bring the gold home.

Each grid consists of 3×3 reels and offers an RTP rate of 95.83%. The distinctly Irish graphics and sounds will have you searching for luck, although you won’t find stereotypical symbols like leprechauns and pots of gold. Instead, you’ll find Celtic symbols that can help you cash in.

While certain symbols are wild and others trigger a free spin bonus, the real thing you should be hoping for is the cash prize symbols. These activate a hold and respin feature that can lead to extensive wins and will have you dancing like the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day in no time.