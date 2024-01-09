Best Internet Providers in Round Rock, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Round Rock?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider for most households in Round Rock. This cable ISP serves most of the city, offering fast speeds and reasonable prices. That said, Spectrum might not be available at every address in Round Rock, so AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks for home broadband.

Are you looking for the cheapest plans or the fastest speeds? We’ve also found the top options in those categories. Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet all tie for the lowest monthly cost of $50. However, eligible T-Mobile and Verizon mobile customers can receive a $15-$20 discount on their monthly bill. For the speediest service, check out AT&T Fiber, which offers plans as fast as 5 gigabits per second for $225 monthly.

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Round Rock across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers’ terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider’s website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider’s pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Round Rock. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Round Rock in 2024

Speed range 100 – 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Our take – More than 91% of Round Rock residents have access to Spectrum’s network, according to the Federal Communications Commission, making it a top option for home internet in the area. Speeds range from 300Mbps for $50 up to 1 gigabit for $90, and all plans include unlimited data and equipment. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Speed range 100 – 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month

Speed range 300 – 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 – $250 per month Our take – If your household is serviceable by AT&T Fiber, move this provider to the top of your list. With symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, and equipment included in the monthly fee, AT&T Fiber is a great choice — but make sure you don’t get stuck with AT&T’s DSL service. . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Speed range 300 – 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 – $250 per month

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 – 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Our take – This fixed wireless ISP makes home internet as simple as possible. For $50 per month, customers can reach speeds of up to 245Mbps, with no data caps, equipment costs or contracts. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 – 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month

Round Rock internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55-$75 25-100Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 SOS Communications Fixed wireless $60-$175 10-100Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem; $5 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items)

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Round Rock? Show more (2 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Round Rock

The best internet deals and top promotions in Round Rock depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Round Rock internet providers, such as Spectrum and Rise Broadband, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Round Rock Show more (1 item)

Shop Providers



What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you’re looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you’ll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here’s an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines — and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Round Rock

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites, and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Round Rock FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Round Rock? Spectrum is Round Rock’s best internet service provider, with its wide coverage and simple service details. Spectrum also placed first as Ookla’s fastest provider in the US for the second quarter of 2023, proving its consistency and reliability for home internet (Ookla cited a median download speed for Spectrum of 243 megabits per second).

Is fiber internet available in Round Rock? Yes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in Round Rock, but select households may be serviceable for fiber connectivity under SOS Communications.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Round Rock? Spectrum, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet all tie for the cheapest plan in Round Rock: $50 per month for varying speeds. However, you may be able to save $15-$20 on your monthly bill if you’re an eligible mobile customer under T-Mobile or Verizon.