Best Buy shaves $200 OFF the price of the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) — but for how long?

This smartphone deal might be worth your time, especially if you liked Motorola’s past phones. For the time being, Best Buy has shaved $200 OFF the 512GB configuration of the 2023 Motorola Edge Plus for an overall savings of about 25%. This phone features a very aesthetically pleasing 6.7-inch pOLED display, a nearly two-day battery life, and ultra-fast 68W charging. Beyond the impressive specs, the Motorola Edge Plus also features a beautiful design with its quad-edge curved glass and the so-called “velvet matte” glass on the back.

There are a couple of minor downsides to the Edge Plus, including Motorola’s notoriously slow rollout on software updates. In addition, while this phone offers capable cameras and unique photo features, there are a few strange limitations—especially when using 4K or 8K video recording.


 

