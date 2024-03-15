Best Apple AirTag Deal in March 2024: Get a 4-Pack for Less Than $80 at Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re gearing up for spring break or you’re just prone to losing things, snagging a set of Apple AirTags at a discount is like a dream come true. AirTags are some of the best Bluetooth trackers around today and right now, you can get four of these helpful gadgets for $79.

The best-selling smart trackers typically sell for $29 apiece, but this discount drops the cost to less than $20 per tracker. This is a rare deal, so be sure to act quickly and add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart before Amazon’s limited-time deal expires. The single AirTag is also on sale at Amazon for $24, or $4 off the list price.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag’s internal speaker.

Apple AirTag Lost luggage? Stolen bag? Those are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone’s Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag’s internal speaker. No more arriving at your destination empty-handed.

If you routinely misplace your keys, wallet or even AirPods, Apple’s AirTags allow you to track down lost items with precision. Paired with an iPhone, iPad or other device through Apple ID, AirTags can be tracked using the Find My app, so you can receive AirTag notifications from when and where your lost item was last pinged. In Lost Mode, the AirTag will make a loud sound for easier finding.

There’s one more little thing to know about Apple AirTags. To make using AirTags easier, you’ll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to use to attach the tracking disc to your belongings (that is if you aren’t simply tossing it into something like a backpack, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Along with Amazon’s best Apple deal on AirTags, there are also great discounts on AirTag holders. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination. Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, attach it to a sleek leather keychain or as an added luggage tag, there’s an AirTag case to go with your style.

Below, shop our picks for the best AirTag key rings and AirTag wallets.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop If you’re picking up this nifty Apple GPS tracker, add this sleek Apple AirTag leather loop case to cart while you’re at it.

Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag tracking device case.

Waterproof AirTag Keychain Attach these waterproof AirTag keychains to your most valued belongings for shockproof, scratch-proof protection.

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag tracking device holder built in.

Pop-Up AirTag Wallet Made of aluminum and carbon fiber, this wallet has RFID blocking capabilities and can hold up to 10 cards and your GPS tracker.

Ekster Wallet for Airtag Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access.

Falan Mule Womens AirTag Wallet We love the gold accents on this genuine leather bifold wallet — available in four colors including this warm cognac brown.

Classico Slim Wallet Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder.

Donbolso Slim AirTag Wallet Made of genuine leather, this trifold wallet features RFID protection as well as seven card slots, a coin pocket and note compartment.

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case If you absolutely can’t bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot.

