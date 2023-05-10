BenQ’s Latest Laser Projector with Reduced Input Lag Ideal for PS5 Gaming

UST projectors are an attractive option for those looking for a space-saving alternative to traditional projectors, as they project a large picture from just a few inches away from the screen. While they may not always be the best option for gaming, the new BenQ V5000i aims to address this with its 4K 120Hz support and low input lag. It also boasts high dynamic range formats and a built-in sound system. At $3,499 with a bundled 100-inch ambient light rejecting screen, it is competitively priced compared to other projectors and large-screen TVs. Its HDR10+ and Local Contrast Enhancement features make it an appealing choice for movies and gaming. Available to order starting in July, the V5000i is a promising all-around prospect for those in search of a versatile and feature-rich UST projector.





