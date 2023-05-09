Batman, played by Michael Keaton, Soars High into the Night Sky

After more than 30 years, Michael Keaton‘s Batman will return to the big screen this summer. A new TV spot for the upcoming DCEU film The Flash has been released, showing Keaton’s version of the Dark Knight back in action. The TV spot begins showing Batman flying the Batwing, which he previously used to stop the Joker (Jack Nicholson) in the 1989 Batman movie. The plane is then attacked by one of General Zod’s (Michael Shannon) Kryptonian soldiers. In the film, Keaton’s Batman will have to team up with the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to stop the Man of Steel villain. Danny Elfman‘s theme from Keaton’s Batman films can also be heard.





Bruce also says the “Let’s get nuts,” line from the 1989 Tim Burton Batman film. The TV Spot ends by showing a fight scene between Batman and a group of soldiers. The first trailer for The Flash, which was released in February, showed different moments from the same fight scene. The first trailer also showed Batman and Supergirl fighting the soldiers in a different location outside.

Keaton returning to the role for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns was first reported in August 2020. After starring in two films, Keaton left the series when Burton was replaced by director Joel Schumacher. Val Kilmer then took over the role in 1995’s Batman Forever. In August 2022, Keaton talked about what made him return to the role after three decades. “I was curious what it would be like after this many years,” said Keaton. “Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!'” Keaton won’t be the only Dark Knight featured in the film. Ben Affleck will also reprise his role as the DCEU version of Batman/Bruce Wayne.

The Legacy of Michael Keaton’s Batman

Before the 1989 Batman film, non-comic book readers knew the character from the campy 1960s television series that starred Adam West. Keaton’s version of the character introduced audience members to the Dark Knight version of the character from comic books like The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One, and Batman: The Killing Joke. The movies also paved the way for the beloved and critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, which starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Keaton’s version of the character was referenced in The CW’s Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, which featured Robert Wuhl reprising his role as reporter Alexander Knox. Keaton’s version was also featured in the 2021-2022 comic book series Batman ’89.

