Barbie’s Greta Gerwig And Noah Baumbach Explain Why They Needed To ‘Protect’ Their Movie, And I’m Overjoyed They Did

Just like how the Barbies worked to protect and save Barbie Land, Barbie’s co-writers, Greta Gerwig – who also directed the film – and Noah Baumbach felt a need to “protect” their movie. Clearly, their drive to create the film they originally set out to make paid off. Barbie received rave reviews, dominated at the box office this summer and it’s a pop culture phenomenon. Now, the screenwriters have explained why they felt such a strong urge to create the lovely bright pink movie they had always intended to make, and I’m overjoyed that they did. 

The screenwriters and directors spoke a lot about Barbie and their writing process during a Q&A with renowned screenwriter Tony Kushner. As they chatted at the Brooklyn Academy of Muisc, the partners talked about their urge to protect their movie (via People). Baumbach, who initially thought the comedy was a “terrible idea,” explained why he thought Gerwig had to direct it, saying:

There was a point where I was like, ‘You have to direct it,’ because we have to protect it. Because as we started to really enjoy [writing the movie], and really it was like we’re totally mad, we were totally mad. We were, as many of us [were] in the pandemic, there was that isolation, so it kind of gave us this way of connection to a kind of future world where we hoped movies would be back and we’d all be back in a theater.

