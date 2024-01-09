Images of an Alpine Loop prototype designed for a black Apple Watch Ultra model today surfaced online, supporting rumors that Apple had plans to release a darker version of the device last year.
Prior to the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, multiple rumors suggested that Apple had plans to release a new darker color option that was originally tested for the previous model but ultimately canceled. When the device was announced in September 2023, it continued to only be available in the same natural titanium color as the first-generation model.
Now, further indication has emerged that Apple had plans to release a darker color option. The latest images, shared by “DongleBookPro” on X, show a blue Alpine Loop prototype with an anodized black titanium hook and lugs. The released version of the Alpine Loop has natural titanium trim to match the Apple Watch Ultra’s casing.
Apple released the blue version of the Alpine Loop alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2, supporting previous indications that the company had concrete plans to release the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a black color option. In November, documents filed with the United States Federal Communications Commission revealed a black Apple Watch Ultra with a matching dark ceramic back, cementing the validity of earlier rumors.
The reason for Apple’s decision to cancel the new colorway is unknown, but there is a chance that the company deemed the finish insufficiently durable for a device focused on withstanding extreme challenges. There have not yet been any rumors to suggest that Apple plans to revive the black colorway for the third-generation version of the device, but it could still be a possibility given how far developed the darker finish was for the current model prior to its release.
