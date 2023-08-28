Baldur’s Gate 3 Cross-Saves Will Work Between PC, PS5, And Xbox

Larian Studios has confirmed that the cross-save feature for Baldur’s Gate 3 is supported on all platforms. This includes PC, PlayStation, and Xbox–in any combination.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Xbox will indeed feature cross-save not only between Xbox and PC but also Xbox and PlayStation 5, thanks to our Larian accounts system,” explained Larian director of publishing Michael Douse.
Responding to a user’s question, he also confirmed that players can sync their saves from the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox and then play them both offline.
This comes after Larian Studios announced that it had reached a solution to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox Series X|S after some development issues. The main problem was that Larian couldn’t get split-screen working properly on the Series S. Microsoft even sent its own engineers to try to solve the issue. Now, the game will have split-screen on the Series X but not on the Series S. However, cross-platform progression will be available between all platforms.
Larian Studios will launch Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X|S this year, but didn’t provide an exact release date yet. It is currently available on PC and is set to launch on September 6 or PlayStation 5.
