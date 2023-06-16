‘Babylon 5: The Road Home’ Trailer Unveils John Sheridan, a Timeless Man

The highly anticipated return of the cult ’90s sci-fi series Babylon 5 is finally here with Babylon 5: The Road Home. J. Michael Straczynski, the creator of the series, unveiled the first trailer for the animated feature today.

The new trailer provides glimpses of familiar characters and voices, including the commander of the Babylon 5 space station, John Sheridan, thrilling space battles with Babylon 5’s iconic Starfury starfighters, and a swarm of insectoid aliens. The official plot synopsis promises an exciting journey across the galaxy with John Sheridan, as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with old friends while uncovering profound revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.

Babylon 5: The Long Road To A Revival

Created by veteran TV writer Straczynski (The Real Ghostbusters, Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future, Murder She Wrote), Babylon 5 debuted in syndication in 1994. As a rival show to the bigger-budget Star Trek: Deep Space 9, it never achieved massive success but gained a devoted cult following. Straczynski and the show’s creative team effectively used the internet to promote the series, a novel approach at the time. Despite ending in 1998 after five seasons, the show produced a spinoff series called Crusade and several TV movies. Straczynski has consistently expressed his desire to return to the world of Babylon 5. While the passing of many main and recurring cast members created complications, including Michael O’Hare, Mira Furlan, Andreas Katsulas, and Jerry Doyle, their roles will be recast for The Road Home. Currently, a reboot is still in development at the CW.

Image via Warner Bros.

Babylon 5: The Road Home was written by Straczynski and directed by WB Animation veteran Matt Peters. Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Peter Jurasik, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins, and Patricia Tallman, reprising their roles. They will be joined by new additions Paul Guyet, Anthony Hansen, Phil LaMarr, Andrew Morgado, Rebecca Riedy, Piotr Michael, and Mara Junot. Rick Morales will serve as supervising producer, and Sam Register will executive produce.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the new trailer for Babylon 5: The Road Home below before the film is released on Blu-ray on August 15.