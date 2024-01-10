Asus targets Apple’s Vision Pro (with M2) with the AirVision M1

Asus has screens aplenty at this year’s CES, including one for your face. The AirVision M1 is a pair of glasses housing a wearable display, which shows content from a connected phone or computer. The glasses include a 1080p Micro OLED display with a 57-degree vertical perspective field of view, making it a sizable screen in front of your eyeballs.

The AirVision M1 might sound familiar, even beyond the fact that it sounds like an Apple product in three different ways. TCL makes similar glasses: the NXTWear S and more recent S Plus. Like NXTWear, Asus’ glasses offer built-in speakers and use a wired connection to pipe content to the screen over DisplayPort. But the AirVision adds a couple of interesting new features: There’s a touchpad embedded on the left temple so you can make adjustments to the display. You can also pin the virtual screen in a specific location.

I mean, even this mannequin looks awkward wearing them. Image: Asus

If Asus’ renders are anything to judge by, then there’s an issue both the NXTWear and AirVision suffer from: they both look, well, kinda doofy. They’re bulky, because they have to be, and there’s no way these things are passing for traditional glasses. They’re not meant to be worn all the time, but even for a short session on a plane or a coffee shop, they need to abide by the first rule of wearables: you have to want to wear them.

Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for the AirVision. For reference, TCL’s glasses cost $399, so something in that ballpark would be expected.





