ASUS rubbishes Zenfone division shutdown reports

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS is not shutting down the Zenfone division.

The company denied that the Zenfone 10 would be the last flagship in the line.

ASUS confirmed it’ll continue making smartphones under the ROG and Zenfone brands

ASUS has denied a previous report about the possible shutdown of the Zenfone division. The company issued a press statement, rubbishing claims from a Taiwanese media outlet that reported that the Zenfone 10 would be the last flagship in the Zenfone line.

“We would like to address the rumor that ASUS Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the ASUS Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true,” ASUS stated.

“We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. ASUS has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information. Please stay tuned for our 2024 product lineups,” the company said.

As per the company’s Q2 earnings report, its phones accounted for 2% of the total revenue in the quarter, up from under 1% in the same quarter last year. It looks like ASUS wants to build on that growth, even though its smartphone business holds the lowest share in its overall product mix, with PCs and components dominating sales.

The report from a few days back suggested ASUS is restructuring the company internally and will cut the Zenfone department as a result of the same. Employees working in the division were expected to be merged with the ROG phone team. However, ASUS’ emphatic confirmation makes it clear that its compact flagship line is here to stay. The company’s forward-looking statement also suggests that it is working on new Zenfone launches for next year and beyond.