Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The new gaming phones come with features including a 165Hz Samsung AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Both ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new ROG Phone models are designed as the successor to the ROG Phone 5 that was launched last year. That phone came with a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display and included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Here, we are comparing the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the ROG Phone 5 to highlight their key differences.
Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Price in India
The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 18GB + 512GB model. However, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
Asus is yet to reveal the sale dates of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 5 is, though, available for purchase in the country.
The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 5 both come in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has the sole Storm White shade.
Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Specifications
The Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 all three models come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both run Android 12, while the ROG Phone 5 came with Android 11. All three phones also come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) AMOLED display that brings a 20.9:4 aspect ratio and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. However, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Phone 5 carried a 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 5 came with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.
The ROG Phone 6 carries 12GB of RAM, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro offers 18GB RAM. However, the ROG Phone 5 includes 8GB RAM.
Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 6 with 256GB storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with 512GB storage, and the ROG Phone 5 debuted with 128GB storage.
The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with the same triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a macro shooter. The ROG Phone 5, on the other hand, carried a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.
For selfies and video chats, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both offer a 12-megapixel Sony IMX633 selfie camera sensor at the front. The ROG Phone 5, in contrast, carries a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor.
Connectivity options on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port at the bottom, side-mounted USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Sensors on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, two ultrasonic sensors, and a proximity sensor. The phones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include dual 3,000mAh batteries to deliver a total capacity of 6,000mAh. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with 65W fast charging support. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5 offered 30W fast charging.
Dimensions-wise, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both measure 173x77x10.3mm, while the ROG Phone 5 measures 238×172.8×10.29mm. Both new phones weigh 239 grams, though the ROG Phone 5 has 238 grams of weight.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6 vs Asus ROG Phone 5 comparison
|
|
|Key Specs
|Display
|6.78-inch
|6.78-inch
|6.78-inch
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Front Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|24-megapixel
|Rear Camera
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
|RAM
|18GB
|12GB, 16GB
|8GB, 12GB, 16GB
|Storage
|512GB
|128GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Battery Capacity
|6000mAh
|6000mAh
|6000mAh
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Resolution
|1080×2448 pixels
|1080×2448 pixels
|1080×2448 pixels
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Asus
|Asus
|Asus
|Model
|ROG Phone 6 Pro
|ROG Phone 6
|ROG Phone 5
|Release date
|July 5, 2022
|July 5, 2022
|March 10, 2021
|Launched in India
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|173.00 x 77.00 x 10.30
|173.00 x 77.00 x 10.30
|172.80 x 77.20 x 10.29
|Weight (g)
|239.00
|239.00
|238.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|6000
|6000
|6000
|Removable battery
|Yes
|–
|–
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Storm White
|Phantom Black, Storm White
|Phantom Black, Storm White
|IP rating
|–
|IPX4
|–
|DISPLAY
|Refresh Rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|–
|Resolution Standard
|FHD+
|–
|–
|Screen size (inches)
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|Resolution
|1080×2448 pixels
|1080×2448 pixels
|1080×2448 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|–
|–
|395
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|octa-core
|octa-core
|octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|18GB
|12GB, 16GB
|8GB, 12GB, 16GB
|Internal storage
|512GB
|128GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Expandable storage
|–
|No
|No
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0)
|No. of Rear Cameras
|3
|3
|3
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|24-megapixel (f/2.45)
|No. of Front Cameras
|1
|1
|1
|Pop-Up Camera
|No
|No
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Skin
|ROG UI and Zen UI
|ROG UI and Zen UI
|–
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|802.11 ax
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.20
|Yes, v 5.20
|Yes, v 5.20
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Micro-USB
|No
|–
|No
|Lightning
|No
|–
|No
|Wi-Fi Direct
|Yes
|–
|–
|Number of SIMs
|–
|–
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|–
|–
|Yes
|SENSORS
|In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|–
|–
|Design Rating
|–
|–
|Display Rating
|–
|–
|Software Rating
|–
|–
|Performance Rating
|–
|–
|Battery Life Rating
|–
|–
|Camera Rating
|–
|–
|Value for Money Rating
|–
|–
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|–
|–
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|–
|–
|Yes
|5G
|–
|–
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|–
|–
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|–
|–
|Yes
|5G
|–
|–
|Yes
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.