Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

by
Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The new gaming phones come with features including a 165Hz Samsung AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Both ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new ROG Phone models are designed as the successor to the ROG Phone 5 that was launched last year. That phone came with a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display and included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Here, we are comparing the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the ROG Phone 5 to highlight their key differences.

Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 18GB + 512GB model. However, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond

Asus is yet to reveal the sale dates of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 5 is, though, available for purchase in the country.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 5 both come in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has the sole Storm White shade.

Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 all three models come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both run Android 12, while the ROG Phone 5 came with Android 11. All three phones also come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) AMOLED display that brings a 20.9:4 aspect ratio and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. However, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Phone 5 carried a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 5 came with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

The ROG Phone 6 carries 12GB of RAM, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro offers 18GB RAM. However, the ROG Phone 5 includes 8GB RAM.

Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 6 with 256GB storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with 512GB storage, and the ROG Phone 5 debuted with 128GB storage.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with the same triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a macro shooter. The ROG Phone 5, on the other hand, carried a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both offer a 12-megapixel Sony IMX633 selfie camera sensor at the front. The ROG Phone 5, in contrast, carries a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port at the bottom, side-mounted USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, two ultrasonic sensors, and a proximity sensor. The phones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include dual 3,000mAh batteries to deliver a total capacity of 6,000mAh. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with 65W fast charging support. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5 offered 30W fast charging.

Dimensions-wise, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both measure 173x77x10.3mm, while the ROG Phone 5 measures 238×172.8×10.29mm. Both new phones weigh 239 grams, though the ROG Phone 5 has 238 grams of weight.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6 vs Asus ROG Phone 5 comparison

 

Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 5
Key Specs
Display 6.78-inch 6.78-inch 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 18GB 12GB, 16GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 512GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh 6000mAh 6000mAh
OS Android 12 Android 12 Android 11
Resolution 1080×2448 pixels 1080×2448 pixels 1080×2448 pixels
GENERAL
Brand Asus Asus Asus
Model ROG Phone 6 Pro ROG Phone 6 ROG Phone 5
Release date July 5, 2022 July 5, 2022 March 10, 2021
Launched in India No Yes Yes
Dimensions (mm) 173.00 x 77.00 x 10.30 173.00 x 77.00 x 10.30 172.80 x 77.20 x 10.29
Weight (g) 239.00 239.00 238.00
Battery capacity (mAh) 6000 6000 6000
Removable battery Yes
Fast charging Proprietary Proprietary Proprietary
Colours Storm White Phantom Black, Storm White Phantom Black, Storm White
IP rating IPX4
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
Resolution Standard FHD+
Screen size (inches) 6.78 6.78 6.78
Resolution 1080×2448 pixels 1080×2448 pixels 1080×2448 pixels
Protection type Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI) 395
HARDWARE
Processor octa-core octa-core octa-core
Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM 18GB 12GB, 16GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Internal storage 512GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB
Expandable storage No No
CAMERA
Rear camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel 64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Rear Cameras 3 3 3
Rear autofocus Yes Yes Yes
Rear flash Yes Yes Yes
Front camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 24-megapixel (f/2.45)
No. of Front Cameras 1 1 1
Pop-Up Camera No No No
SOFTWARE
Operating system Android 12 Android 12 Android 11
Skin ROG UI and Zen UI ROG UI and Zen UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 802.11 ax
Bluetooth Yes, v 5.20 Yes, v 5.20 Yes, v 5.20
NFC Yes Yes Yes
USB Type-C Yes Yes Yes
Micro-USB No No
Lightning No No
Wi-Fi Direct Yes
Number of SIMs 2
Active 4G on both SIM cards Yes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Yes Yes Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Yes Yes
Proximity sensor Yes Yes Yes
Accelerometer Yes Yes Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Yes
Gyroscope Yes Yes Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
SIM 1
SIM Type Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE Yes
5G Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE Yes
5G Yes

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment