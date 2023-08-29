Asus denies report announcing the end of the Zenfone series

An unconfirmed report surfaced over the weekend claiming that the Zenfone 10 will be the last phone of the series. The most recent Asus flagship is expected to make its debut in the United States on September 19, but customers can already pre-order the device and receive a pair of earbuds.

According to the rumor, Asus is unlikely to release another Zenfone series phone, as the company is in the midst of an organizational restructuring. One other piece of evidence that supported the rumor was the fact that Asus removed the firmware packages for several of its smartphones.

But the main red flag was probably the fact that due to the restructuring, the many of the engineers who worked on the Zenfone series will be joining the ROG team or sent to support other teams within the company, at least that’s what the rumor claimed.

Today, Asus released a statement refuting last week’s rumor and confirming its commitment to the smartphone business and both its ROG and Zenfone series that are available in the United States.

If you believe Asus, the Zenfone 10 is now up for pre-order at Amazon for as low as $700. Purchasing one before September 19 will get you a very nice freebie: a pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds (black or white).

Keep in mind though that the US version of Asus Zenfone 10 is compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, as well as all the MVNs who utilize their networks, but will not work with any CDMA networks like Verizon or US Cellular.