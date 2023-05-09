Astro Mini V by SEGA: A Review and Serious Contender for Egret Mini II in Gaming and Entertainment

The SEGA Astro City Mini V is a compact arcade gaming machine that offers an impressive selection of vertical shoot-em-ups. Featuring classic SEGA games as well as releases from Toaplan and Psikyo, the Mini V boasts excellent build quality and a vertical display that is perfect for the games lineup. Additionally, the device includes a bundled HDMI cable, allowing players to enjoy their titles on a TV. While the device may be a bit too small for some and comes with only a USB cable (no plug), it overall presents a superb selection of games that is sure to please fans of the genre. With a price tag of £229, it may be worth testing the device before investing. However, for those who love vertical shoot-em-ups, the Astro City Mini V is definitely worth considering.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessory action within 24 hours.