Astro Mini V by SEGA: A Review and Serious Contender for Egret Mini II in Gaming and Entertainment

The SEGA Astro City Mini V is a compact arcade gaming machine that offers an impressive selection of vertical shoot-em-ups. Featuring classic SEGA games as well as releases from Toaplan and Psikyo, the Mini V boasts excellent build quality and a vertical display that is perfect for the games lineup. Additionally, the device includes a bundled HDMI cable, allowing players to enjoy their titles on a TV. While the device may be a bit too small for some and comes with only a USB cable (no plug), it overall presents a superb selection of games that is sure to please fans of the genre. With a price tag of £229, it may be worth testing the device before investing. However, for those who love vertical shoot-em-ups, the Astro City Mini V is definitely worth considering.





