As many as 60 employees could be impacted by the Ubisoft layoff.

Some employees say they weren’t given notice

Ubisoft could see layoffs of up to 60 employees at two different offices, as part of an organizational shift. Both the North Carolina and Newcastle locations are impacted.

These cuts look to be happening in the Customer Relations side of Ubisoft. The publisher confirmed the job cuts in a statement to Eurogamer:

“Ubisoft’s Customer Relation Center team is evolving its organisation to focus on where we can have a significant impact while remaining steadfast in our commitment to consistently support our players anywhere in the world. We estimate that, due to organisational changes, 60 team members from our offices in Cary, North Carolina in the US and Newcastle in the UK could be impacted.”

Now-former employees on social media have said there was no notice given for these layoffs.

The future for Ubisoft

Earlie this year, reports indicated issues within Ubisoft, as the publisher was coming off a rough 2022. Ubisoft has had some struggles with free-to-play launches like Hyper Scape, and has cancelled a number of unannounced projects alongside delays for current projects. Additionally, games like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 underperformed for the company.

In March, Ubisoft said it was working on a “strategic reorganization” of its European business subsidiaries.

Ubisoft isn’t the only games company that’s seen layoffs this year, as others like Riot Games and Microsoft have also cut jobs. The publisher is still planning to host its Ubisoft Forward in June, where it will show a little of what’s in store for the future of Ubisoft.