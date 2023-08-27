Armored Core 6 is the fifth biggest Steam launch of 2023 and FromSoft’s second-biggest launch ever

Armored Core 6 is the fifth biggest Steam launch of 2023 and FromSoft's second-biggest launch ever

Armored Core 6: Fire of Rubicon is off to a mechtastic start, racking up over 156,000 concurrent players in its debut weekend, making it the fifth biggest launch of 2023 and FromSoftware’s best launch weekend ever, second only to the mighty Elden Ring.

According to SteamDB (via GameRant), Armored Core 6 was Steam’s ninth-most-played game of the last 24 hours, meaning it attracted more players this weekend than blockbuster titles like FIFA 23, Rainbow Six Siege, and Team Fortress 2

