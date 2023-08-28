Arleen Sorkin, the Original Voice of Harley Quinn, Dead at 67

The Big Picture Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn, passed away at 67. Her talent and portrayal shaped the beloved character we know today.

Arleen Sorkin, the acclaimed original voice behind Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series and a well-known actor from Days of Our Lives passed away at the age of 67. The sad news of Sorkin’s passing was conveyed by DC Studios CEO James Gunn via an Instagram post. In his tribute, Gunn paid homage to Sorkin’s immense talent and acknowledged her pivotal role in shaping the beloved character of Harley Quinn, extending heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Sorkin began her career in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian, performing in various comedy clubs during the 1970s. Her sharp wit and comedic talent helped her gain recognition in the comedy scene. Sorkin’s breakthrough in television came when she was cast as Calliope Jones Bradford in the popular daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Her quirky and comedic portrayal of the character earned her a dedicated fan following. She even won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series in 1988 for her work on the show.





An Icon of Popular Culture

One of Sorkin’s most iconic contributions to pop culture came when she provided the voice for Harley Quinn, the Joker’s quirky and beloved sidekick, in the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. Harley Quinn’s character quickly became a fan favorite, and Sorkin’s voice work played a significant role in shaping the character’s identity. Sorkin’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series led to her becoming the definitive voice of the character for many fans. Harley Quinn has since become a major figure in the Batman and DC Comics mythos, appearing in numerous animated series, video games, and even live-action adaptations. Sorkin also provided the voice for Harley Quinn in various Batman video games, further solidifying her association with the character. Mark Hamill, who often starred alongside Sorkin as the voice of The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and across various other media, offered his condolences on Twitter.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Sorkin is survived by her husband, Christopher Lloyd, the producer best known for his work on Frasier and as the co-creator of Modern Family, and her two children, Eli and Owen.