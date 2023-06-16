Apple’s New Patent Approved to Enhance Scratch Resistance for Upcoming iPhones: Revealing the Functioning Process

Users of upcoming iPhones may no longer need to worry about using covers for their smartphones. Apple has recently been granted a patent for “Spatial Composites,” a new technology that allows for the embedding of metal or ceramic in the iPhone’s chassis to increase scratch resistance. This development is a result of Apple’s research into finding ways to make the iPhone chassis more durable.

In the patent, Apple acknowledges that different materials used in an iPhone chassis have their own advantages and disadvantages. Metal housings, for example, are resistant to dents and scratches but may interfere with radio signals. Ceramic housings, on the other hand, are scratch resistant and transparent to radio signals but are more brittle. Plastic housings are transparent to radio signals and fairly strong, but they are prone to scratches and dents.

To overcome these challenges, Apple proposes using multiple materials for the chassis. This approach presents a challenge in terms of material selection and achieving the desired outcome. The patent states that the chassis should have abrasion-resistant members partly embedded in the substrate (chassis material) and extending beyond the external surface. These abrasion-resistant members can be made from metal or ceramic, and they should be harder than the moldable matrix of the substrate.

The patent includes drawings that illustrate the different shapes of the abrasion-resistant members and how they will be arranged throughout the chassis. The spacing between each member is expected to be between 10 and 100 microns. The research behind this patent is credited to three inventors, including Christopher D Preset, who has previously worked on incorporating glass-ceramic components in a MagSafe system for data and power transmission.

Overall, Apple’s focus on making iPhones scratch-proof demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing the durability and longevity of its devices. By embedding metal or ceramic in the chassis, Apple aims to provide users with a smartphone that can withstand everyday wear and tear without the need for additional protective covers.





