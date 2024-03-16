Apple’s First AR Glasses Might Launch In 2027, Alongside Rumored Foldable iPad, According To New Product Roadmap

As Apple explores the possibility of launching an affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro, a product roadmap shared by one tipster states that the technology giant is also looking to jump into another category; AR glasses, which will be a more practical approach for everyday use. Interestingly enough, the roadmap also mentions a foldable iPad launching in the same year as those smart spectacles, which is 2027. However, as ambitious of a company as Apple is, it has experienced a multitude of failures and permanent roadblocks that have forced it to abandon the development of various products.

Apple is said to be developing a pair of AR glasses, but the chip technology has yet to catch on to be able to be used in such a product

Samsung Securities produced a roadmap shared by Revegnus on X, and while the financial services firm listed various Apple products in the post below, we wanted to focus on the year 2027 since Samsung Securities did not go beyond that. Based on the latest predictions, a part of AR glasses will launch three years from now, along with a foldable iPad. Just like Samsung Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that the upcoming tablet will feature a 20.3-inch display and will launch in the same year mentioned above.

However, one should note that Apple prioritizes profitability over everything else, and if the market does not respond well to such products released by its competitors, it is unlikely that the company will pursue a release, too. With the Apple Vision Pro, evidence reveals that the $3,499 headset will launch in various markets outside of the U.S., which is why Kuo has estimated that the head-mounted wearable will reach 800,000 units by the end of this year instead of his earlier figure of 500,000 units.

Before the AR glasses, Apple still needs to address the pricing of its current headset, with a low-cost model said to launch in 2025, but that is still the least of the Cupertino firm’s worries. Since AR glasses need to be extremely lightweight, the company’s engineers will run into problems such as cutting down the weight using smaller batteries, which means these smart spectacles will deliver significantly reduced runtime. One employee was previously reported to have stated that this project was hopeless, but the team carried on only to keep Apple CEO Tim Cook happy.

The biggest hurdle is using a chip that can deliver the performance of a current-generation iPhone while consuming one-tenth of the power to prevent overheating. Since that will take the company years to perfect, it is probably a good idea to delay the AR glasses for as long as possible until all the visible problems are addressed. Even then, Apple can run into a myriad of setbacks, so the estimated launch year of 2027 might be pushed back even further. Fortunately, we will provide timely updates, so stay tuned.

