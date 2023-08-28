Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen vs Apple Watch Ultra: Main differences to expect

Intro

Last year, Apple shook up the smartwatch market by announcing a whole new Apple Watch flavor, one that tastes like titanium, sapphire, and mud –– the Apple Watch Ultra. The $899 Apple Watch Ultra was Cupertino’s shot at coming up with a rugged smartwatch that elevates the wearable experience for Apple Watch users further.

While it wasn’t clear if the Apple Watch Ultra would be a one-off or will get regular yearly updates, all rumors point out to Apple actually updating the first Apple Watch Ultra this year with some minor touch-ups.

Overall, nothing too major, but those willing to jump on the Apple Watch Ultra bandwagon will have a new color to choose from, as well as potentially slightly better battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen vs Apple Watch Ultra: differences

New Apple S9 SiP with better performance

Better battery life thanks to more efficient chip

New black titanium color

Possibly new watch bands

No other changes expected at the moment

Design & Sizes Apples to apples Well, don’t expect any major changes in the design of the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen, as you’re not getting any. No major changes are expected in the overall size or design language of the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra. Signature Apple Watch Ultra features like the oversized digital crown and the additional customizable Action button are making a return. The watch will certainly retain the same titanium case with sapphire glass to protect the display up top. The Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen will be IP68-rated, just like the first Apple Watch Ultra, and capable of surviving pressure of up to 5ATM, making it perfect for recreational diving. The only major new difference would likely be a new color option for the wearable, which might now come in a much darker shade. According to rumors, we’d see the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen in black, as the first-gen is only available in Titanium. The were some rumors that a potential Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen could score a miniLED display, but it’s doubtful this would happen with the 2-23 iteration of the smartwatch. Just like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd Gen will be available in a single 49mm version. We don’t expect a larger or a smaller version of the smartwatch.